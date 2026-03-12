APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Unveils AI Fitment Generation Technology Designed to Transform Automotive Parts Commerce

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and marketplace solutions, today announced the launch of AI Fitment Generation, a proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to automatically generate detailed vehicle compatibility data for automotive parts.

The breakthrough technology addresses one of the most difficult and fragmented problems in the automotive aftermarket: building accurate vehicle fitment data for product listings.

Every automotive part sold online must be matched to specific vehicles using complex compatibility tables that typically include year, make, model, sub-model, trim level, engine configuration, cab configuration, and other attributes. Building this data has historically required extensive manual work and integration with multiple industry cataloging systems. AppLife’s Artificial Intelligence Fitment Generation platform automates this entire process.

Beyond standard vehicle fitment data, the system also identifies product-specific attributes required for accurate purchasing decisions. For example, step bars and running boards require specific cab configurations, while exhaust systems must match particular engine sizes and powertrain configurations.

By automatically generating this compatibility data, the platform dramatically simplifies the process of listing automotive parts while improving the accuracy of fitment information presented to buyers.

“Vehicle fitment has long been one of the most difficult and time-consuming challenges in the automotive parts industry,” said Michael Hill, CEO of AppLife Digital Solutions. “Artificial intelligence fitment generation represents a major technological advancement that has the potential to dramatically simplify how parts are cataloged and sold online.”

The technology is being deployed within the Company’s Sugar Auto Parts marketplace platform, where it will enable sellers to generate complete vehicle compatibility data automatically as part of the product listing process.

In addition to powering the Sugar Auto Parts marketplace, AppLife believes the platform may have broader applications across the automotive commerce ecosystem and is open to exploring opportunities to make the technology available to other marketplaces, distributors, and automotive parts sellers.

Accurate fitment data is critical to the automotive aftermarket industry. Incorrect compatibility information can lead to failed purchases, costly returns, and poor customer experiences. By automating compatibility generation and enhancing fitment accuracy, AppLife’s AI Fitment Generation technology is designed to simplify automotive parts commerce while improving outcomes for both buyers and sellers.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The Company creates, invests, and builds ecommerce and marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops solutions to provide buyers with the best buying experiences and sellers with the best-selling experiences possible. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit www.applifedig.com .

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (805) 500-3205

Email: ir@applifedig.com

