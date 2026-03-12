As Gas Prices Rise, ARKO Highlights “Fueling America’s Future” With Stackable Savings Up to $2.50 Off Per Gallon

RICHMOND, Va., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, is helping customers offset rising fuel costs through its Fueling America’s Future initiative. Enrolled fas REWARDS® members can stack fuel discounts up to $2.50 per gallon on qualifying purchases inside their stores— saving as much as $50 on a 20‑gallon fill‑up (subject to state restrictions).

“When prices go up, our commitment to value goes up with them,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO Corp. “Fueling America’s Future helps our customers save real money at the pump. With up to $2.50 per gallon in stackable fuel discounts, fas REWARDS members can see meaningful relief — exactly when they need it most.”

How it works: fas REWARDS® members earn cents‑off‑per‑gallon discounts by purchasing participating items in store. Rewards are automatically added to the member’s virtual wallet and can be stacked up to $2.50 off per gallon, then redeemed at the pump by entering the phone number associated with the member account.

Manufacturer‑supported offers currently available include:

Buy 2 Frito‑Lay 7.75–8 oz Bag of Chips for $8 and get $0.50 off per gallon

Buy 2 Monster Energy Juice Voodoo Grape 16 oz or Monster Energy Ultra Punk Punch 16 oz for $5.50 and get $0.50 off per gallon

Buy 2 Gatorade 28 oz for $5.50 and get $0.25 off per gallon

Buy 2 Kinder Joy 0.7 oz for $2.50 each and get $0.25 off per gallon

Stack even more with points: In addition to manufacturer‑supported offers, fas REWARDS® members earn points organically on every purchase — 10 points for every $1 spent in store and 5 points for every gallon of fuel purchased. Every 250 points can be redeemed for an additional 5¢ off per gallon, allowing members to layer points‑based savings on top of promotional cents‑off offers.

“These cents‑off promotions, combined with everyday points and fuel rewards, create a powerful way for fas REWARDS members to stack savings fast.” Said Mike Bloom, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Arko Corp.

This year‑long savings initiative is available across ARKO’s more than 1,000 convenience stores.

About fas REWARDS®

fas REWARDS® is a free loyalty program that delivers savings on everyday purchases. Members receive better in‑store pricing, stackable fuel rewards up to $2.50 per gallon, and personalized offers — making every trip more rewarding. Download the fas REWARDS® app on iOS or Android.

















About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our retail segment operates retail convenience stores under more than 25 regional store brands in the District of Columbia and more than 30 states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, Northeastern, Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. Our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our wholesale segment supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; our fleet fueling segment includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations (unstaffed fueling locations), and commissions from the sales of fuel using proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and our GPM Petroleum segment primarily engages in inter-segment transactions related to the wholesale distribution of fuel to substantially all of our sites that sell fuel in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments. In February 2026, we completed the initial public offering of our subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp., which is the primary operating entity for the wholesale, fleet fueling, and GPMP segments. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com. To learn more about APC, visit: www.arkopetroleum.com.

