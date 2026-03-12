Senior Planet from AARP’s ‘Aging Rewired’ Podcast Returns with Third Season

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Senior Planet from AARP announces the premiere of ‘Aging Rewired’ season three, a podcast that challenges assumptions about aging and looks at the intersection of technology and aging. This season, older adults share stories of connection, activism, innovation and resilience as they navigate the changing digital world.

A podcast for life-long learners who are invested in issues facing older adults and potential tech solutions, ‘Aging Rewired’ tackles topics that matter most to older adults. As host Sheila Solomon dives into these topics, she spotlights the tech solutions that are changing how we age. This season, Sheila has candid conversations with notable figures from Meta engineers to Ivy League professors and end-of-life doulas. This season’s episodes include:

Transportation: Discussing an issue that affects everyone, the episode features interviews with Katherine Freund, President & CEO of ITNAmerica; Cheryl Stewart, a founding member of the all-women's Sirens Motorcycle Club; and Alain Kornhauser, Princeton professor, to explore how everything from accessibility to driverless cars will impact older adults.

AI and Accessibility: Aging Rewired talks with one of Meta's lead accessibility engineers about how artificial intelligence can be used to help older adults in their day-to-day lives.

Preparing for the end of life: Bre Clark, an end-of-life doula, joins the podcast to talk about how older adults are gathering online to create a space to have safe, frank, and thoughtful conversations about the end of life.

Environmental activism: Older adults are building community by making the world a greener place for future generations. One such senior, Sokie Lee, the founder of NYC Clean Volunteers, shares why her favorite thing to do is pick up other people's trash.

Intergenerational Connection: Older adults share their stories about the benefits of multigenerational connections and advise listeners on how to make those connections themselves.



Season three will premiere today, March 12th, with new episodes airing every two weeks. Season three is now available on SeniorPlanet.org, YouTube.com, and wherever you listen to podcasts.

