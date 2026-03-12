NetSPI Recognized in the Inaugural Proactive Security Platforms Landscape

MINNEAPOLIS, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSPI®, the global leader in modern penetration testing, today announced its inclusion among notable vendors in The Proactive Security Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026 report by Forrester. The overview examines 42 vendors in the proactive security platform market.

As today’s organizations adopt cloud, SaaS, and AI-powered applications, alongside other asset classes such as operational technology (OT) and internet of things (IoT) devices and digital identities, their attack surfaces have expanded dramatically. According to the report, proactive security platforms are defined as: “A platform that consolidates assets and exposures with an organizational perspective, prioritizes optimal remediations, and augments and orchestrates remediation processes.” While the industry has long recognized the need for proactive security to better manage risk and prevent breaches, many businesses remain stuck in reactive mode due to fragmented security solutions and an overabundance of largely siloed data.

“Cybersecurity today requires more than protection. Organizations must continually validate whether their defenses are actually working across complex environments to support business resilience and innovation,” said Aaron Shilts, President and CEO of NetSPI. “We believe our inclusion in Forrester’s report reflects NetSPI’s role in helping organizations move from reactive security approaches to proactive strategies by combining AI-driven technologies with the expertise of human security specialists to deliver deeper, context-driven testing.”

As organizations shift toward proactive security strategies, platforms that continuously identify and validate exposures are becoming essential to modern cybersecurity programs. Established point solutions are converging into unified platforms that help organizations proactively identify and remediate security exposures.

NetSPI provides proactive security solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes identify, validate, and reduce security risk through modern penetration testing, exposure management, continuous security testing, vulnerability validation, and adversary simulation.

In addition to core proactive security capabilities, buyers frequently seek vendors that focus on certain extended use cases. NetSPI has reported the following extended use cases, as identified by Forrester, as its top three areas of focus beyond core platform capabilities:

Continuous security testing

Exposure and vulnerability detection

Security policy management





Visit www.netspi.com to schedule a demo of NetSPI’s proactive security offerings.

Forrester Disclaimer

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About NetSPI

NetSPI® pioneered Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) and leads the industry in modern pentesting. Combining world-class security professionals with AI and automation, NetSPI delivers clarity, speed, and scale across 50+ pentest types, attack surface management, and vulnerability prioritization. The NetSPI platform streamlines workflows and accelerates remediation, enabling our experts to focus on deep dive testing that uncovers vulnerabilities others miss. Trusted by the top 10 U.S. banks and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, NetSPI has been driving security innovation since 2001. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and available on AWS Marketplace. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

NetSPI Contact

Rich Gallagher, Brands2Life for NetSPI

Rich.gallagher@brands2life.com

347-229-2482