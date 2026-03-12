Tenable Appoints Dino DiMarino as Chief Revenue Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced the appointment of Dino DiMarino as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). DiMarino joins the leadership team to drive Tenable’s next phase of hyper-growth. Based in Boston, DiMarino will oversee global sales, partner ecosystems and revenue operations as the company scales to meet surging enterprise demand for exposure management and AI security .

“Dino has a consistent track record for generating sustained momentum and scaling organizations to take advantage of emerging market opportunities,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable. “With Dino at the helm, we’ll be able to expand our global footprint and accelerate pipeline growth with customers seeking to deepen their AI exposure management programs. We have ambitious goals, and Dino’s leadership will be pivotal in driving aggressive expansion, scale and growth.”

“Tenable is uniquely positioned to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk in an era where AI is rapidly expanding the attack surface,” said DiMarino. “I’m excited to join a team that is defining the future of exposure management and helping customers turn security insights into real risk reduction.”

DiMarino brings more than 20 years of leadership experience building and scaling global technology and cybersecurity businesses. He previously held Chief Revenue Officer roles at Snyk, Qualys and Mimecast, and served as CEO of AppViewX. Earlier in his career, he held senior executive roles at RSA Security and Dell EMC.

DiMarino succeeds Dave Feringa, who retired following a distinguished career at Tenable.

