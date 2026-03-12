98% of Marketers Say Out of Home Is Foundational to Connected Commerce Strategies

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the connected commerce economy surpasses $112 billion, most marketers say out of home (OOH) plays a core role in their commerce strategies, according to new research from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) in partnership with Winterberry Group and supported by Perion, Moving Walls, and Midnight Oil.

The study, The Power of Proximity: OOH Media and Its Evolving Role in Connected Commerce, finds that 98% of respondents incorporate OOH into purchase-driven initiatives, with 86% expecting their investment to increase over the next two years — including 37% projecting growth of 15% or more.

The findings point to a broader shift in how brands deploy media to drive performance. As marketers align physical, digital, and in-store experiences, they are prioritizing channels that can influence behavior across the customer journey. OOH’s ability to deliver real world presence while supporting retail and digital engagement is strengthening its role in integrated planning models.

The research builds on prior OAAA findings conducted with Morning Consult, which showed that 68% of adults notice OOH ads on their way to a store and 42% say OOH has a significant or somewhat significant impact on in-person purchase decisions. Together, the data highlights OOH’s influence on both consumer behavior and media investment decisions.

“Beyond OOH's powerful success as an upper-funnel awareness driver, this survey reinforces its use as a direct lever within commerce-oriented strategies that influence engagement at, near, and far from the point of purchase,” said Patrick Dolan, Chief Operating Officer of OAAA. “As brands and retailers work to unify physical and digital touchpoints, OOH’s proximity-driven impact is reinforcing its role as a foundational component of cross-channel orchestration.”

Key Findings:



OOH is embedded in commerce strategies

Nearly all respondents report incorporating OOH into their commerce initiatives, reflecting broad adoption across brands, retailers, and agencies.

OOH drives outcomes across the customer journey

Marketers cite cost-effective reach (52%), driving retail traffic (51%), and reinforcing consistent brand messaging (51%) as primary roles OOH plays in commerce programs.

Digital formats lead activation, while proximity drives performance

Digital billboards (65%), digital in-store screens (63%), and digital promotional displays (57%) are the most commonly deployed formats. Many brands enter through programmatic DOOH before expanding into static and transit placements.

Investment is poised for growth

A strong majority expect OOH investment tied to commerce initiatives to increase, citing improved measurement, programmatic access, and enhanced addressability as key drivers.

The findings underscore that commerce has become an enterprise-level priority, as brands seek to influence discovery, engagement, and purchase across increasingly fragmented customer journeys. OOH’s ability to bridge real-world presence with digital activation positions the medium to play a central role in that evolution.

The Power of Proximity: OOH Media and Its Evolving Role in Connected Commerce is now available at https://oaaa.org/resources/the-power-of-proximity/

The research was supported by Perion, Moving Walls, and Midnight Oil, reflecting broad industry collaboration to advance OOH’s role in modern media and commerce strategy.

