ibex to Participate in the 2026 Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that CEO Bob Dechant and CFO Taylor Greenwald will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and will be posted on the Company’s investor relations site following the event.

The management team will also participate in 1×1 investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

For more information about the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact IBEX@gateway-grp.com.

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world’s best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

