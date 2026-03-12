Don’t be a Bad Bunny – Order Your Gardners Easter Candy Before it’s Too Late

TYRONE, Pa., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardners Candies, which has been hand-crafting Easter treats since 1897, reminds all Easter Bunnies that the holiday is just around the corner. The legendary Pennsylvania confectioner’s candy makers have been hard at work creating more than 50 Easter- and spring-themed products. Many feature Gardner’s secret-recipe Original Peanut Butter Meltaway filling.

Your loved ones will delight in Easter classics like half-pound gourmet chocolate eggs that come in more than a dozen varieties, Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Novelties, chocolate bunnies and vibrant Classic Pectin Jelly Beans.

Take the excitement up a notch with Gardners’ exclusive BashEgg. This one-of-a-kind milk chocolate tabletop piñata brimming with Easter goodies comes with a wooden mallet to smash open the fun — it’s guaranteed to surprise and delight candy lovers of all ages.

Looking for convenient gifting options? Gardners offers beautifully designed pails and baskets, loaded with an assortment of Easter favorites to save you time while creating cherished memories.

View the entire Easter collection at www.gardnerscandies.com

Plus, you can shop stress-free because Gardners Candies products are available online, at select retailers nationwide, and in Gardners' Central Pennsylvania stores.

For a limited time, enjoy $15 off purchases of $100 or more online with promo code EASTER26. Ground shipping is free on orders over $100 sent to one address.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit gardnerscandies.com or follow Gardners Candies on social media.



For questions or more information email marketing@gardnerscandies.com

Contact:

Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea799f5e-6ce6-408e-804b-60f95e0f63d4