PracticeLink Launches 2026 Webinar Series for Healthcare Recruiters

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 webinar series designed specifically for healthcare recruiters and talent acquisition professionals.

This free, monthly webinar series will provide practical insights and strategies to help healthcare organizations attract, recruit and retain top medical talent in an increasingly competitive hiring environment. Each session will feature expert perspectives from PracticeLink leaders as well as strategic partners with specialized expertise in physician recruitment and workforce strategy.

The series will kick off on March 18 with the first webinar, “Is Your Job Post Working? Writing & Optimizing Listings for Visibility,” and will feature insights from strategic partner Inkwise Consulting. The session, which begins at 12:00 p.m. Central Time, will offer tips for optimizing job descriptions for searchability, clarity and candidate relevance to help healthcare employers ensure their listings reach and resonate with the right candidates.

Additional topics throughout the 2026 series will include wellness in recruitment, job advertisement optimization, compensation modeling and the impact of immigration policy on healthcare recruitment. Webinars will be held monthly throughout 2026 and are open to healthcare employers seeking new insights and tools to improve their recruitment strategies.

PracticeLink continues to offer its renowned PracticeLink Job Board, which is free for physicians to search and respond to job opportunities from 8,000 hospitals, medical groups and private practices listing more than 40,000 physician job opportunities. Recruiters benefit from the PracticeLink Recruitment Management System and PRO Marketing Suite. PracticeLink also offers PracticeLink Magazine, the free, award-winning career advancement publication for physicians that reaches 95,000 residents through quarterly themed issues. Click here to request your free subscription.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups, and private practices. PracticeLink improves the physician recruitment process through people, technology, and education—helping get physicians to the communities where they are needed most.



