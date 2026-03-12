Avocado Green Mattress Expands Organic Lineup with High-Performance Green Firm Tight-Top Mattress

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, has launched its new Green Firm Tight-Top Mattress . Specifically engineered for back sleepers, stomach sleepers, athletes, and those with heavier body types, this 11.5-inch hybrid offers a supportive, ultra-firm sleep surface built with high-quality, sustainable materials.

The Green Firm Tight-Top features a sophisticated support system with 1,379 individually wrapped coils (Queen) arranged in seven ergonomic zones. This reactive coil system is paired with two inches of GOLS-certified organic Dunlop latex and two specialized cocofiber pads, providing a buoyant feel and natural cooling that is noticeable from the first night.

As the only mattress in America to combine a GOTS finished-product organic certification with five additional independent nontoxic standards — OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 Class I, EWG Verified®, MADE SAFE®, GREENGUARD Gold, and UL Formaldehyde-Free – the Green Firm Tight-Top ensures a sleep environment free from polyurethane foams, PLA bioplastics, chemical flame retardants, and fiberglass. Each mattress is hand-tufted and assembled in Avocado’s Fullerton, California, facility using imported organic wool, cotton, and latex.

Starting at $1,399, the mattress is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes. To accommodate every body type and sleep position, Avocado now offers five distinct comfort levels for the Green Mattress with this new addition, including Extra Firm , Firm , Medium Standard , Plush Pillow , and Ultra-Plush .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of certified organic, nontoxic mattresses; luxury bedding; and solid wood furniture. We are radically transparent about our materials and manufacturing, adhere to the most rigorous global standards, and build products that are better for people and the planet.

Avocado meets the highest global full-product standards for organic integrity, product safety, and responsible manufacturing — including GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for nontoxic standards; and GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions. This rare combination of full-product certifications reflects a level of transparency and verification that is uncommon in the mattress industry. Avocado is a Best for the World B Corporation, Climate Label Certified, and a Pinnacle Award winner from 1% for the Planet.