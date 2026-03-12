Algorhythm Holdings’ SemiCab Platform Significantly Reduces Fuel Costs for Carriers

AI-Powered Freight Optimization Can Reduce Empty Miles by Up to 70%, Helping Carriers and Shippers Cut Fuel Costs Significantly

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 12, 2026 -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. ("Algorhythm") (NASDAQ: RIME) – a leading AI technology company, today highlighted how its SemiCab platform is uniquely positioned to help freight operators offset the financial strain of rising oil prices through intelligent freight orchestration.

With global oil prices surging once again due to ongoing supply constraints and geopolitical tensions, transportation costs are climbing — placing pressure on carrier margins and shipper budgets. In this environment, eliminating inefficiencies, such as empty miles, takes on even more importance for those affected.

SemiCab’s Collaborative Transportation Platform uses AI and predictive optimization to reduce empty miles by more than 70%, helping carriers significantly reduce their average fuel cost per load.

“With one in every three miles still driven empty in the freight industry, carriers are incurring enormous fuel costs for which they are getting nothing in return,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Algorhythm Holdings. “SemiCab attacks this waste at the network level, making carriers far more efficient.”

The global freight industry spends over $1 trillion annually on avoidable costs linked to inefficient routing and underutilized capacity. SemiCab directly addresses this problem, reducing fuel costs for 3PLs, shippers and carriers by:

Reducing total miles driven by minimizing empty backhauls;

Optimizing route planning and load pairing using real-time AI;

Enabling carriers to protect profit margins without raising rates; and

Helping shippers improve cost predictability and supply chain resilience.





The SemiCab platform is a deployable SaaS platform that 3PLs, shippers and carriers can incorporate over their existing freight network. It augments and complements their existing transportation management systems (TMS), seamlessly integrating across their entire freight network.

“Carriers utilizing legacy freight markets are in a precarious position,” added Atkinson. “They need to change if they want to compete and succeed. Those who adopt an orchestrated network model like ours that reduces costs while increasing throughput will be the long-term winners.”

With operations scaling in India and fuel costs rising globally, Atkinson clarified the impact on its SemiCab Managed Services business, “Our services business in India and our Apex SaaS product is not directly exposed to fuel price volatility. Fuel costs are treated as variable line items, any increases are passed directly through to customers via fuel surcharges. As a result, rising oil prices have no material impact on our margins or earnings profile in the Indian market or on our SaaS technology products.”

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a leading AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing. For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.