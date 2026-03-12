Visio Lending Appoints DeJohn Allen as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

 | Source: Visio Financial Services, Inc Visio Financial Services, Inc

Austin, Texas

Austin, TX, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending (www.visiolending.com), the largest independent rental property lender in the country, continues to build a team to scale the company with the appointment of  DeJohn Allen, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel.

DeJohn has spent his career representing public and private companies across multiple industries managing legal, business, strategy and risk disciplines. He brings deep experience advising both private and public companies at all stages of their growth cycles and will play a key role in leading the company’s legal, compliance, corporate governance, human resources and vendor management functions to further align the company’s strategic initiatives with the needs of its customers and employees.

“Visio is known as the leader in DSCR lending, and as we continue to grow and scale we are focused on maintaining that position in a field that continues to proliferate with competitors, big and small,” DeJohn said. As the DSCR sector grows, so does an evolving regulatory landscape. A key part of DeJohn’s role will be navigating compliance in the 41 states and Washington, D.C., where Visio originates loans, as well as federal regulations.

“I recognize the immense value of a general counsel who doesn't just manage risk, but truly understands the mechanics of our business. DeJohn’s legal acumen and experience will be invaluable as Visio navigates an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, scales and continues to innovate for our clients,” said CEO Jenny Coupland.

Prior to joining Visio Lending, DeJohn worked for Nasdaq-listed Hub Group, Entegris and CMC Materials (acquired by Entegris in 2022), where he held senior business and advisory roles.  Prior to joining CMC Materials, DeJohn was a corporate attorney at Reed Smith LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP in Chicago, where he represented companies in mergers & acquisitions, real estate and finance transactions and corporate governance matters.  DeJohn received his B.A., B.M., and J.D. from Northwestern University.

# # #

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation’s largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by Scotsman Guide, based on the company’s leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states, and manages one of the nation’s largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology, and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation, and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

For more information, visit www.visiolending.com and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiolending

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                DeJohn Allen Visio Lending

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                DeJohn Allen
                            
                            
                                DSCR Loan
                            
                            
                                Corporate Executive
                            
                            
                                Jenny Coupland
                            
                            
                                Visio Lending
                            
                            
                                Visio Lending Services
                            
                            
                                Investment lending
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading