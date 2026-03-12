Visio Lending Appoints DeJohn Allen as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

Austin, TX, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending (www.visiolending.com), the largest independent rental property lender in the country, continues to build a team to scale the company with the appointment of DeJohn Allen, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel.

DeJohn has spent his career representing public and private companies across multiple industries managing legal, business, strategy and risk disciplines. He brings deep experience advising both private and public companies at all stages of their growth cycles and will play a key role in leading the company’s legal, compliance, corporate governance, human resources and vendor management functions to further align the company’s strategic initiatives with the needs of its customers and employees.

“Visio is known as the leader in DSCR lending, and as we continue to grow and scale we are focused on maintaining that position in a field that continues to proliferate with competitors, big and small,” DeJohn said. As the DSCR sector grows, so does an evolving regulatory landscape. A key part of DeJohn’s role will be navigating compliance in the 41 states and Washington, D.C., where Visio originates loans, as well as federal regulations.

“I recognize the immense value of a general counsel who doesn't just manage risk, but truly understands the mechanics of our business. DeJohn’s legal acumen and experience will be invaluable as Visio navigates an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, scales and continues to innovate for our clients,” said CEO Jenny Coupland.

Prior to joining Visio Lending, DeJohn worked for Nasdaq-listed Hub Group, Entegris and CMC Materials (acquired by Entegris in 2022), where he held senior business and advisory roles. Prior to joining CMC Materials, DeJohn was a corporate attorney at Reed Smith LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP in Chicago, where he represented companies in mergers & acquisitions, real estate and finance transactions and corporate governance matters. DeJohn received his B.A., B.M., and J.D. from Northwestern University.

