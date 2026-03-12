PXG Introduces All-New Forged PXG Stick’em™ Wedges

Scottsdale, AZ, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PXG has introduced new PXG® Stick’em™ Forged Wedges, a 100% forged lineup engineered to deliver exceptional feel and confident control from any lie. Designed with a clean, tour-inspired profile, the new wedges incorporate modern performance features including high-toe weighting, progressive center-of-gravity placement, and optimized groove spacing to promote consistent launch, stability, and spin throughout the set.

The new wedges are available now in Chrome ($199) and Xtreme Dark ($219) finishes.

Forged Feel. Modern Performance.

PXG Stick’em Wedges are precision-crafted from three-times forged 8620 soft carbon steel, a manufacturing process that refines the metal’s grain structure with each strike. This repeated forging compresses and aligns the material at a microscopic level, creating a tighter, more uniform structure that delivers a noticeably softer yet more solid feel at impact along with a crisp, satisfying sound. Beyond feel, the triple-forging process increases the material’s overall strength, helping grooves maintain their sharpness longer while preserving the club’s premium appearance over time. By shaping the clubhead through multiple forging stages before final finishing, PXG engineers also achieve tighter tolerances and exceptional consistency, ensuring every wedge performs as intended.

High-toe weighting increases the moment of inertia (MOI) and positions the center of gravity (CG) in line with open-face shots. This promotes a more consistent trajectory and predictable launch conditions across the face.

PXG’s high-performance groove geometry is engineered to maximize friction and consistency at impact. The grooves are wider, increasing the cross-sectional area, allowing the groove edges to engage the ball cover more effectively while channeling away grass, moisture, and debris. At the same time, tighter groove spacing increases the likelihood that an additional groove edge interacts with the ball during impact. The combination creates more reliable spin generation and improved trajectory control.

“The short game is where players either gain confidence or lose it,” said Mike Nicolette, PXG Senior Director of Engineering. “With Stick’em Forged Wedges, the goal was to give golfers a wedge that performs predictably shot after shot. The head stays stable when you open the face, the grooves generate reliable spin, and the forged construction delivers the soft feedback players rely on to judge distance and touch around the green. When a wedge reacts exactly the way a player expects, it frees them up to be more aggressive and creative.”

Two Sole Options.

Stick’em Forged Wedges are offered in two sole options, allowing players to match bounce and turf interaction to their swing and course conditions.

BP-Grind (13° Bounce) – A wider, fuller sole delivers higher effective bounce, helping the club glide through turf and sand. Ideal for steeper attack angles and softer conditions.

S-Grind (10° Bounce) – A tapered sole with heel and toe relief provides added versatility, allowing players to open the face and execute creative short-game shots from a variety of lies.

Stick’em Forged Wedges are available in 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58°, and 60° lofts with multiple shaft and flex options to suit any swing. Lofts 54°–60° feature full-face grooves to expand the hitting area for open-face shots, while 50° and 52° models feature traditional grooves for full-swing control.

The new line of forged golf wedges is available now. Visit www.PXG.com, call 844.PLAY.PXG, or swing by PXG retail to learn more or book a custom wedge fitting.

