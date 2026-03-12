AssureSoft Scales Its Nearshore Model With New Development Hubs In LATAM

The software outsourcing company opened a new development hub in Asunción, Paraguay, and expanded its office in La Paz, Bolivia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to tech talent in the region.



ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft , a nearshore software outsourcing company with operations across Latin America and the United States, has announced the opening of a new engineering hub in Asunción, Paraguay, as part of its regional expansion strategy.

Located in Asunción’s corporate district, the new office will support growing demand from U.S. and Canadian companies seeking high-quality software development teams that operate in the same time zone. As companies accelerate AI adoption and delivery cycles compress, they’re increasingly turning to nearshore engineering partners in Latin America to scale development more efficiently.

Paraguay has emerged as one of the region’s most dynamic economies, with GDP growing about 4.4% in 2025 and projected to expand around 3.7% in 2026 and 2027, according to international forecasts . At the same time, the country is strengthening its innovation ecosystem. In 2026, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $10 million loan to support startups, R&D projects, and technology transfer, further positioning Paraguay as an attractive location for building scalable engineering teams.

“In the new AI-driven paradigm, demand for nearshore software development continues to grow as companies seek agile, high-quality engineering partners that can collaborate in real time,” said Daniel Gumucio, Founder and CEO of AssureSoft. “Our expansion into Paraguay allows us to further scale our professional network across Latin America while continuing to invest in the development of the next generation of technology talent.”

As part of its growth strategy, AssureSoft has also expanded its office in La Paz, Bolivia. The new office is located at the Green Tower , one of the country’s leading business complexes and a growing hub for technology and innovation.

With four development hubs and more than 500 software engineers across 10 countries in Latin America, AssureSoft enables North American companies to extend their engineering capabilities through a nearshore model focused on time-zone alignment, real-time collaboration, flexibility, and long-term partnerships.

AssureSoft was recently included in the 2026 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100® , the annual listing that recognizes the world’s leading outsourcing service providers and advisors.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 20 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com

