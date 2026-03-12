Rokid Highlights its U.S. Retail Strategy at Vision Expo 2026

Orlando, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, reiterated its commitment to accelerating expansion in the U.S. market at Vision Expo 2026. Building on the momentum of strong global demand for the Rokid Glasses and Rokid AI Glasses Style, Rokid is prioritizing retail, such as offline glasses stores and direct-to-consumer sales channels, to expand the availability of its products for U.S. consumers.

This strategic effort comes as the AI smart glasses market value is projected to reach US$5.6 billion in 2026[1]. Balancing style, comfort, and pragmatism, Rokid’s smart glasses meet the growing demand for all-day wearables that complement smartphones for productivity and entertainment.

In addition to leveraging advanced hardware, Rokid has embraced an open AI ecosystem for multimodal AI interaction, allowing users to choose their favorite AI tools. The Rokid Glasses and Rokid AI Glasses Style were the first smart glasses to support both Google Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. With them, users can enjoy real-time captioning in business meetings, hands-free video recording on vacation, translation of restaurant menus in 89 languages, and more.

Rokid’s innovations have seen high demand worldwide. The Rokid Glasses have raised over $6 million in crowdfunding globally in 2025. It also broke Japan’s Makuake platform record by raising over ¥200 million in just 10 days.

“The smart glasses market is entering a new phase of adoption,” said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid. “That trend is on full display at Vision Expo 2026, and we’re excited to be part of the transformation that will change how people see the world. Our focus on bringing Rokid innovations to U.S. store shelves remains strong. By expanding our retail footprint and supporting an open AI ecosystem, we provide both consumers and developers the freedom to integrate exceptional smart glasses experiences into daily productivity.”

To date, Rokid’s open AI ecosystem has attracted over 25,000 global developers and enterprises. The company is also collaborating with over 50 universities on joint research projects.

The Rokid Glasses and Rokid AI Glasses Style are now available from Rokid's website.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit https://global.rokid.com/

[1] Data from Smart Analytics Global (SAG)’s AI Smart Glasses Feature Report January 2026

