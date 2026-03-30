Rokid Platform Gains Traction Among OpenClaw AI Agent Developers

New York, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenClaw community developers have begun building AI agent integrations on the Rokid Glasses Developer Kit, allowing users to access new physical AI experiences through voice and visual interaction.

“Rokid’s AI glasses have been helping people become more productive and changing the way they see the world,” said Gary Cai, Vice President at Rokid. “Although they are already equipped with powerful AI-driven features, we are always exploring new avenues to increase our product’s usefulness for our users. We're excited to see the OpenClaw community developers building on Rokid to advance the multimodal AI experience central to the Rokid platform.”

Smart glasses are increasingly becoming a natural extension of smartphones for daily use. OpenClaw’s integration with Rokid’s innovations resonates with the strong demand for Rokid AI glasses across multiple markets. By building on the Rokid Glasses Developer Kit, community developers are helping accelerate the transition from chat-based AI toward real-world agent systems.

Rokid’s AI glasses combine multimodal AI with a lightweight design to help users accomplish more while remaining comfortable for all-day wear. Equipped with advanced displays, noise-canceling microphones, a high-resolution camera, and private directional speakers, Rokid AI glasses allow users to interact with digital information through sight, sound, and speech. With its versatility, Rokid AI glasses are an ideal platform for facilitating physical AI interactions.

To support this vision, Rokid maintains an open development platform that encourages collaboration, a key element that enables the OpenClaw collaboration. Under Rokid’s multimodal AI approach, the Rokid Glasses was the first AI glasses to feature globally native integration with multi-LLMs, including Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT. This architecture lets developers and users add personalized AI capabilities into their daily lives. Together with its open hardware interfaces, Rokid is turning AI glasses from closed, standalone devices into a platform for creating new AI experiences.

At the heart of any application ecosystem are its members, and Rokid has helped them succeed since its founding in 2014. Today, the company’s developer community has over 30,000 independent and 5,000 institutional developers worldwide. Rokid continues to invest over ¥3,000,000 (~US$434,000) each year to support developer programs and competitions.

Besides funding, Rokid provides SDKs and technical resources while continuing to expand its ecosystem through online and offline community initiatives. The company also collaborates with leading universities and institutions, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and the University of Tokyo, to advance research, talent development, and next-generation AI applications.

As technology evolves rapidly, Rokid has developed a security framework built into its core architecture, spanning data, transmission, identity, compliance, and ecosystem layers. Together, these measures create a scalable foundation that supports innovation while maintaining user trust, privacy, and ensures developers use AI tools responsibly.

From a broader scope, the OpenClaw community’s interest in Rokid's platform signals that wearables are becoming an emerging gateway for deploying new AI applications. Rokid will continue to position its open AI platform as a foundation for these agentic experiences.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. The company has introduced a range of innovations across AI and AR hardware, including the first open AI ecosystem for wearables, dual-chip architecture, multilingual voice interaction, intuitive AI shortcuts, and mass-produced smart glasses with display capabilities. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community, with over 30,000 registered developers. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards. For more information, visit global.rokid.com.