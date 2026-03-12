Dycom Industries Announces Plans to Build Flagship Digital Infrastructure Training Center in Walton County, Georgia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY), a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications and digital infrastructure industries throughout the United States, today announced plans to build a flagship, immersive workforce training center expected to open mid-2027.

The 49-acre campus, located in Monroe, Georgia, is supported by the Development Authority of Walton County. This advanced facility is designed to complement and scale Dycom’s existing network of regional and field training centers across the country, providing a centralized hub for high-touch technical instruction to support the company’s efforts to meet the growing infrastructure demand for skilled labor.

“I started in the trades, and I am a huge advocate for the skilled workforce. I love that someone can join Dycom without any experience in our industry and they will get the training and opportunities to build a lifelong career here,” said Dan Peyovich, President and CEO of Dycom. “The complexity of today’s digital infrastructure favors a scaled, high-quality workforce, and this flagship center is a major step in staying ahead of that demand. We aren't just building a facility; we are intentionally growing the 'engine' of our business to ensure our teams continue to deliver the safety, quality and expertise that define the Dycom brand. We greatly appreciate the support of Walton County and the opportunity to create rewarding, long-term career paths for our workforce.”

A Comprehensive, Real-World Training Experience

The new facility will feature a simulated town environment providing realistic conditions for hands-on fiber deployment and utility work. The campus will also include a dedicated mission-critical facility mock environment, specifically designed for immersive training on complex electrical systems. Additional campus features include:

Safety-First Culture: A curriculum designed to mirror real-world challenges while instilling Dycom’s deep commitment to safety and quality.

Immersive On-Site Housing: Facilities to accommodate trainees during multi-day programs, supported by 24/7 on-site staff.

Specialized Driver Training: A dedicated course to prepare technicians for vehicle operation and safety certifications.

Other real-world environments that enable employees to get hands on experience in every activity they will eventually perform all across America.

Dycom plans to break ground for the center in early April.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom has one of the largest distributed workforces in the U.S. Its network of 38 operating companies employs nearly 20,000 skilled workers across all 50 states who are responsible for connecting cities and people to their homes and businesses.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides electrical contracting services for data centers and other vital industries, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171