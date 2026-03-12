Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Texas, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the “Company” or “Legacy”, NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the year ended 2025 was $164.6 million, a decrease of 10.7% from the year ended 2024.

Income from operations for the year ended 2025 was $48.4 million, a decrease of 23.9% from the year ended 2024.

Net income for the year ended 2025 was $41.8 million, a decrease of 32.2% from the year ended 2024.

Basic earnings per share for the year ended 2025 was $1.74, a decrease of 31.8% from the year ended 2024.

Book value per share for the year ended 2025 was $22.20, an increase of 8.6% from the year ended 2024.

Acquired certain assets of AmeriCasa Solutions LLC effective November 1, 2025, expanding our distribution and financing capabilities in Texas.

Repurchased 346,406 shares of common stock for $7.6 million during 2025.

Kenneth E. Shipley, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “While 2025 presented real headwinds — a slower market for manufactured homes, higher input costs driven by tariffs and inflation, and meaningful leadership transitions — Legacy navigated the year from a position of financial strength. We generated $37.2 million in cash from operations, grew book value per share to $22.20, and returned $7.6 million to shareholders through repurchases. We also added distribution and financing capabilities through the AmeriCasa transaction. We remain confident in the long-term demand for affordable manufactured housing and in Legacy’s ability to serve that need.”

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 AM Central Time on Friday, March 13, 2026. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this link.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and “Tiny Houses” distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3½ bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $47,000 to $200,000.

Forward Looking Statements

