Where AI Agents Fit in Healthcare Operations

San Francisco, CA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi, a Premier-tier Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner, today announced the launch of its first-ever webinar series, kicking off with a session dedicated to the healthcare industry, “The AI Agent Implementation Framework.”

Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi

The free virtual event, scheduled for March 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST, is designed for healthcare executives and decision-makers who want a clear, no-jargon view of what AI agents are actually doing inside health systems today, and how to evaluate whether the technology is right for their organization.

According to recent research from the American Hospital Association, hospitals spent more than $1 trillion on workforce costs in 2025, with those expenses rising 5.6% year over year. The AHA also reports that hospitals spent nearly $18 billion in 2025 overturning claims denials alone, and an estimated $43 billion trying to collect payments insurers owed for care already delivered. These mounting labor and administrative pressures are making it increasingly important for healthcare organizations to identify technologies that can reduce burden, improve efficiency, and protect already strained margins.

Yet for many executives, the path from “we’ve heard about AI” to “we’ve deployed AI that works” remains unclear. Avahi built this webinar specifically to close that gap, helping healthcare leaders identify where AI agents can drive meaningful ROI and how to move from exploration to implementation with confidence.

“Healthcare leaders do not need another technology pitch. We will provide a practical framework for identifying where AI can deliver measurable value, and a trusted partner who can help them move from idea to implementation,” said Jack Singh, CEO at Avahi. “This webinar is designed to help healthcare organizations separate hype from opportunity, focus on the right use cases, and take the next step with confidence.”



The webinar will feature Sergio Romero, Head of Presales at Avahi, and Brian O'Malley, Generative AI PDS Specialist at AWS, who will share both strategic and technical guidance for healthcare organizations evaluating AI agent adoption.

What attendees will walk away with

This session is built for business outcomes, not technical deep dives. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of:

What AI agents actually do in a healthcare setting, explained in plain language

Where the biggest operational wins are, from reducing front-desk bottlenecks to accelerating clinical documentation

What separates a successful AI deployment from a costly pilot that goes nowhere

How to start small, prove value fast, and scale with confidence

A pivotal moment for healthcare AI

Recently, Deloitte research suggests healthcare is entering a new phase of AI adoption, where the focus is shifting from experimentation to operational impact. The report found that more than 80% of health care executives expect agentic AI and generative AI to deliver moderate to significant value across clinical, business, and back-office functions in 2026. The question is no longer whether AI agents will play a role in healthcare operations, but how quickly organizations can implement them responsibly and effectively.

Avahi’s webinar is designed to help healthcare executives answer that question on their own terms.

Registration

The webinar is free and open to healthcare executives, operators, and decision-makers.

Date: March 18, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Format: Virtual / Online

Register here: https://webinar.avahi.ai/ai_agents_healthcare_webinar

About Avahi

