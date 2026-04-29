Avahi Earns AWS Managed Services Provider Competency

San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avahi, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced it has achieved the AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) Competency, requiring an independent third-party audit to validate technical expertise and business maturity across the full cloud lifecycle: planning, building, migrating, operating, and optimizing.

Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi

This milestone positions Avahi among AWS Partners formally recognized for delivering enterprise-grade managed cloud services. The MSP Competency adds to Avahi's growing portfolio of AWS validations, which include Competencies in Generative AI, Migration and Modernization, Healthcare, SMB, and DevOps, alongside its Premier Tier Services Partner designation. Together, these represent Avahi's depth across the complete cloud journey, from first migration to ongoing intelligent operations.

Avahi has been delivering managed AWS services to customers across North America and globally for years, building a track record of operational excellence with organizations including RiptideHQ, Priority Software, and Propelis Group. The MSP designation formally validates what customers have experienced first-hand: a partner that operates as a trusted extension of their team.

"Achieving the AWS MSP Competency is a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in us and the standards we hold ourselves to every day. Managed services are much more than monitoring dashboards. We take real ownership of our customers' cloud environments so their teams can focus on what drives their business forward. We are proud that this designation recognizes both our technical depth and the maturity of how we deliver ongoing operations at scale," said Jack Singh, CEO of Avahi.

How Avahi Powers MSP

Avahi's managed services practice is built on a proactive operations model, combining continuous monitoring, intelligent alerting, cost optimization, and defined SLAs to keep customer environments healthy around the clock. Rather than responding to issues after the fact, Avahi's teams are embedded in their customers' environments, running structured weekly operational cadences, managing incidents before they become outages, and driving continuous improvement through data.

Avahi brings together its AWS infrastructure expertise, DevOps automation, observability tooling, and deep domain knowledge across healthcare, SaaS, marketing, analytics, and beyond. This combination allows Avahi to serve as an operational partner across organizations of different sizes and complexity, from lean technology teams that need a dependable extension to global enterprises managing infrastructure across 30+ countries.

Customer Impact and Measurable Outcomes

A technology company in the information and analytics sector, RiptideHQ, engaged Avahi to fully manage its AWS-based data analytics environment. With Avahi handling proactive monitoring, query optimization, and incident management, the company`s reporting timelines improved from weeks to days, and critical incidents are now resolved within a 2-hour response window. The team was freed from routine AWS management tasks and redirected toward strategic priorities.

In a similar collaboration, Avahi also partnered with Priority Software, a global cloud-based ERP provider, to move from a reactive operational model to a proactive one. The results were immediate and measurable:

· Incidents are now detected in minutes, not hours

· 90% of issues were resolved before customers ever noticed

· Platform uptime improved to 99.92%

· Over $6,000 per month in cloud cost savings were identified

Additionally, a global marketing organization with more than 5,000 employees across 30+ countries, Propelis Group, brought in Avahi to modernize its operations while keeping the business running without disruption. Through automation and a long-term managed services partnership, Propelis reclaimed over 100 hours of manual work per month, accelerated its infrastructure delivery, and gained around-the-clock operational coverage across its global footprint.



"Operational efficiency is a priority for our global footprint. Avahi provides the 24/7 AWS coverage necessary to maintain our infrastructure around the world, saving our team over 100 hours in manual labor each month by automating manual tasks. Their ability to integrate into our existing workflows and function as a true extension of our team has made them a trusted partner in our cloud strategy," explained Tim Hutchko, Cloud Infrastructure Director at Propelis.

About Avahi

Avahi is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner delivering advanced cloud and AI solutions that accelerate digital transformation. Holding Competencies in Generative AI, Migration and Modernization, Healthcare, SMB, and DevOps, Avahi combines technical depth with a customer-centric delivery model to help organizations across industries plan, build, migrate, operate, and optimize on AWS. Known for its speed, proactive operational model, and measurable results, Avahi helps small to mid-sized businesses and enterprise teams scale faster, reduce costs, and modernize securely. From data engineering and AI copilots to 24×7 managed operations, Avahi delivers innovation with impact.

Learn more at avahi.ai

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