DEME concludes contract for Port of Paranaguá access channel concession in Brazil

On March 12, 2026, DEME has officially signed the 25‑year concession contract with Brazil’s National Secretariat of Ports (SNP) and the National Waterway Transportation Agency (ANTAQ), formally securing Brazil’s port access channel concession for the Port of Paranaguá. The Paranaguá Port Channel Company SPE S.A., owned by DEME and FTS Participações Societárias S.A. (FTS), will carry out the full scope of works for the Port of Paranaguá - Brazil’s second‑largest public port in the state of Paraná. With all administrative steps now completed, DEME and FTS can move forward with the next phase of mobilization and implementation.



