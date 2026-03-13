RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2026-03-13
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704 
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,000
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield1.412 %
Lowest yield1.380 %
Highest accepted yield1.430 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2026-03-13
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,000
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids11
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield1.098 %
Lowest yield1.095 %
Highest accepted yield1.099 %
% accepted at highest yield       75.00



 


