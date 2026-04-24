RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2026-04-24
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln530
Volume sold, SEK mln25 
Number of bids10
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.864 %
Lowest yield1.864 %
Highest accepted yield1.864 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2026-04-24
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln730
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.420 %
Lowest yield1.420 %
Highest accepted yield1.420 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 


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