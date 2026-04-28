|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-04-28
|Start date
|2026-04-29
|Maturity date
|2026-05-06
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|513.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|390.6
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|390.6
|Number of bids
|13
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
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April 28, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-04-28Auction date2026-04-28Settlement date2026-04-29Maturity Date2026-05-06Nominal amount513 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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April 24, 2026 04:05 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date2026-04-24Loan3113Coupon0.125 %ISIN-codeSE0009548704Maturity2027-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200Total bid volume, SEK mln530Volume sold, SEK mln25 Number of bids10Number of...Read More