RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2026-04-28
Start date2026-04-29
Maturity date2026-05-06
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn513.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn390.6
Accepted volume, SEK bn390.6
Number of bids13
Percentage allotted, %100.00



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