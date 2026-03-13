MEXC AI Partner Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2026





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today announced that its AI-powered trading assistant, MEXC AI Partner, has been named a winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 — making MEXC the sole centralized crypto exchange to receive this recognition.

Founded in Germany in 1953, the iF DESIGN AWARD stands among the three most distinguished design honors in the world, alongside the Red Dot Award and IDEA Award. An international jury of design experts evaluates each entry across innovation, functionality, ergonomics, and real-world usability — a rigorous standard that goes well beyond surface appeal. To win is to earn independent confirmation that a product meets an exceptionally high threshold of design integrity.

MEXC AI Partner is embedded directly within the MEXC platform, offering real-time market analysis, personalized trade guidance, and investment insights through an interface built for every level of trader. It takes aim at a friction the industry has long accepted as inevitable: platforms that reward familiarity and leave everyone else behind. MEXC AI Partner dismantles that barrier — not by simplifying what the platform can do, but by transforming how intuitively it can be done.

“We have always believed crypto should be accessible to everyone — that hasn’t changed. What MEXC AI Partner represents is our most concrete attempt to act on that belief. Winning the iF DESIGN AWARD tells us the gap between what we set out to do and what users actually experience is closing.” — MEXC Product Team

MEXC currently serves over 40 million users across more than 170 countries. Lowering the barriers to confident trading — especially for those still orienting themselves within the crypto landscape — remains a defining priority for the platform. The iF DESIGN AWARD marks a significant moment of recognition, but the ambition it reflects has no finish line.

About MEXC

