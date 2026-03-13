Expanse Studios Enters Content Deployment Partnership with Stake

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a B2B iGaming content provider and subsidiary of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), today announced a strategic partnership with Stake to deploy its proprietary content across Stake's global gaming platforms.

The partnership secures market access through Stake's global offer through the Hub88 aggregation infrastructure.

"Stake is a premier brand in global gaming" said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "This partnership extends our reach through the Hub88 network to serve Stake’s international player base and scales our global B2B distribution."

Expanse's deployment across both Stake platforms includes the studio's highest-performing titles: Super Heli (flagship crash game with 97% RTP), Wild Icy Fruits (high-speed slot), VASO Psycho (celebrity-branded slot with 10,000x multiplier).

The partnership demonstrates Expanse's ability to address diverse market segments through tailored deployment strategies, combining social casino mechanics with international distribution through established aggregation infrastructure.

With over 1,300 B2B operator partnerships globally and a portfolio of over 70 proprietary titles, Expanse continues systematic expansion across both emerging social casino markets and traditional iGaming channels where established platforms provide scalable distribution opportunities.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios is a B2B gaming content provider and subsidiary of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), formerly known as Golden Matrix Group. The studio develops proprietary gaming content for 1,300+ operators across North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Meridian Holdings Inc.

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), formerly Golden Matrix Group, is a Las Vegas-based gaming technology provider. Its B2B division (Expanse Studios and GMAG) develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms and content globally. The B2C division operates a diversified portfolio including: Meridianbet Group (online sports betting and gaming), RKings Competitions (UK raffles), Mexplay (Mexican online casino), and Classics for a Cause (Australian trade promotion lotteries). Learn more at www.meridian-holdings.com

