Lotus Tech Becomes the Second Automaker to Obtain UN R171 Certification Globally, Advancing ADAS Compliance

Lotus Tech becomes the second automaker to be awarded UN R171 certification globally.

LOTUS Eletre has been approved for use on roads in Europe with HNP function.

LOTUS Eletre will roll out Highway Navigation Pilot (HNP) function for eligible customers across Europe starting June 2026*.



NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that the Company has been certified under UN Regulation No. 171, 01 Series (UN R171.01) issued by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), becoming the second globally operating automaker to achieve this certification.

The Company’s hyper-SUV, LOTUS Eletre, jointly developed by Chinese and European engineering teams, is scheduled to roll out its Highway Navigation Pilot (HNP) function in Europe to eligible vehicles via over-the-air (OTA) updates beginning June 2026*.

UN R171, which came into force in September 2024, is the world’s first globally harmonized technical regulation for Level 2 (L2) Driver Control Assistance Systems (DCAS). It establishes standardized technical requirements and testing methodologies for global automakers across four core pillars: functional performance, dynamic control, system boundaries, and human-machine interaction. Certification requires both closed-course validation and real-road driving assessments to ensure that L2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) operate within defined safety limits while maintaining the driver’s vehicle control.

Eletre has obtained UN R171.01 certification, making it the first and the only China-built model certified under this regulation and equipped with HNP function as of the press date. This milestone marks Lotus Tech's formal alignment with international standards for regulatory compliance and systematic safety governance for ADAS, further solidifying its global leadership position.

Mr. Feng Qingfeng, CEO of Lotus Tech, commented: “Eletre’s UN R171.01 certification marks a significant milestone for Lotus’ end-to-end capabilities in R&D, validation, and adherence to global standards. We remain committed to the highest safety standards, ensuring every ADAS technology undergoes rigorous regulatory and real-world scrutiny. Through leading technologies, we will continue delivering safer, more reliable, and smarter mobility experiences to users worldwide.”

The Company’s intelligent parking and ADAS suite, LOTUS For Me (known as Eletre X in Europe), equipped with the Thor U chip, is planned to pursue UN R171 certification in due course. Additional functions will be delivered to eligible vehicles in phases via OTA, in accordance with regional regulations and product roadmaps.

Lotus Tech will continue to advance its ADAS capabilities under the principle of “Safety First, Compliance Priority, Consistent Experience,” focusing on performance enhancements, optimized human-machine interaction, and strengthened system stability.

*Actual availability and rollout timelines may vary by region based on regulatory requirements, vehicle specifications, and official OTA updates.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization, and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com