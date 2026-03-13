Bladder Cancer Patients Report Delayed Diagnosis and Gaps in Support

Bethesda, MD, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A new national survey from the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) finds that many bladder cancer patients still face major gaps in diagnosis, mental health support and financial protection, despite significant advances in treatment over the past two decades.



The findings come from the 2026 New Faces of Bladder Cancer survey, which includes responses from more than 1,100 patients across 49 states and Puerto Rico, and is the most comprehensive patient-centered study conducted in BCAN’s 21-year history.





The survey results are especially significant because bladder cancer remains a major public health issue. It is the seventh most commonly diagnosed cancer, the fourth most common among men, and there are an estimated 725,000 people in the U.S. living with the disease.





“While treatments have advanced dramatically over the last two decades, too many patients are being left behind,” said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, CEO of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network. “They need timely diagnosis, mental health support, financial guidance and survivorship care that helps them live well during and after treatment.”





The report highlights several key findings, including:





Women often face delays in diagnosis. Nearly 45% of women were initially treated for urinary tract infections before being diagnosed with bladder cancer, three times the rate seen in men. These delays are associated with more advanced disease at diagnosis.

Mental health support remains inconsistent. While 90% of patients say emotional support is important, 41% reported never being offered mental health resources by their care teams.

Financial strain affects care decisions. One in five patients said cost was a barrier to care, rising to 41% among patients diagnosed before age 50.

. One in five patients said cost was a barrier to care, rising to 41% among patients diagnosed before age 50. The emotional impact of the disease is also significant. Nearly 80% of patients reported living with ongoing fear that their cancer will return, underscoring the need for stronger survivorship and supportive care services.

“The voices in this survey will help guide BCAN’s work in the years ahead,” Deoudes said. “Our goal is simple: to make sure every person facing bladder cancer has access to the information, care and support they need to have better todays and more tomorrows.”

The New Faces of Bladder Cancer report was made possible through the support of Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson and UroGen, whose partnership helped enable this national patient-centered research initiative.

To read the report in its entirety, please visit BCAN.org/newfaces.

About BCAN

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, or BCAN, was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow.

