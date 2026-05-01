Breaking the Silence: Bladder Cancer Awareness Month Begins

Bethesda, MD, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) today marks the beginning of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), a nationwide movement to elevate understanding of one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the United States and to drive earlier detection, better care and stronger support for patients and families.

More than 725,000 people in the U.S. are living with bladder cancer, with over 84,000 new cases expected in 2026. Yet awareness of symptoms and risk factors remains low, sometimes contributing to delays in diagnosis. The most common warning sign—blood in the urine—should never be ignored.

“Awareness is not just about information—it’s about action,” said Meri-Margaret Deoudes, CEO of BCAN. “Blood in the urine is never normal and recognizing that early warning sign can save lives. This month is about elevating the conversation around bladder cancer and ensuring patients and their loved ones get the support they need.”

Throughout May, BCAN will bring the community together through Walks to End Bladder Cancer in cities nationwide, share powerful patient and caregiver stories and offer tools and resources to help people better understand the disease. From creative initiatives like Art as Therapy to opportunities that honor those who make a difference, BCAN will spotlight the voices of patients, survivors, caregivers and clinicians to elevate the national conversation about bladder cancer.

BCAN is calling on the public to take simple but powerful steps: learn the signs, talk to a healthcare provider if something feels off, share educational resources and support those impacted by the disease. And remember: blood in the urine is never normal.

To access BCAN’s Bladder Cancer Awareness Month resources and learn how to get involved, visit bcan.org.

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The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) was founded in 2005 and provides patients with the critical information and community support they need to thrive today – and champions innovative research and responsive national policy to inspire hope for tomorrow.

Contact Info



Mark Story

mstory@bcan.org

+1 301-215-9099