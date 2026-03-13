DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 29‚ 2026, Founders Connects hosted Founders Meet Up | B2B Networking for startup founders‚ investors‚ and ecosystem partners‚ to ease quality peer-to-peer interactions in an exclusive and impactful format that goes beyond simple networking․

It also put an emphasis on structured connections and topic-specific discussions‚ which enabled startups to connect with each other and quickly arrive at practical solutions․ Session topics focused on go-to-market strategies‚ B2B sales‚ partnerships, and scaling in the United Arab Emirates and the MENA region․ The event featured small-group ‘Spotlight’ sessions and structured matchmaking designed to encourage follow-up planning and partnership formation.

The organizers reported a strong turnout from SaaS‚ fintech, and enterprise startups as well as angel investors and service providers‚ highlighting the UAE's increasing status as a regional hub for founder-led collaboration and commercial growth․

Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting, attended the meetup to meet founders and community leaders in the startup space and to build his network․ Dmitry Shubov said‚ "Events like Founder Connects prove that focused‚ peer-driven conversations are the engine of meaningful startup momentum․ It is the perfect opportunity for solidifying concrete next steps and new partnerships to help founders scale in the region․"

Dmitry Shubov Consulting is a legal tech consulting firm specializing in early-stage legal tech business development and guidance. Dmitry Shubov continues to merge his expertise with the next generation of innovators for knowledge sharing and collaboration. For more information, visit Dmitry Shubov Consulting directly.

