Fed Payments Analyst Megan Rodden Ryan Joins American Banker's Payments Intelligence Team

New York, United States, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today American Banker announced that Megan Rodden Ryan joined its Payments Intelligence team as lead analyst.

Ryan, who previously served as a payments policy analyst at the Federal Reserve, will contribute research, commentary, and data-driven insights to American Banker’s Payments Intelligence platform—helping financial institutions better understand how emerging technologies are reshaping the payments ecosystem. Her work will focus on translating complex technological and regulatory developments into practical insights for banking and payments leaders navigating rapid change.

In her prior role, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Ryan served as a payments policy specialist for five years, including a one-year rotation on the Digital Innovations Solutions team at the Board of Governors. At the Fed, she examined how technological advancements are transforming the way individuals and businesses move money, with a focus on policy implications and operational feasibility. Her research and publications have explored topics including the evolution of digital assets, the implications of quantum computing for payments, offline digital payment capabilities, digital identity infrastructure, and financial inclusion.

“Megan brings exactly the kind of forward-looking expertise and direct experience in the payments ecosystem that will give American Banker subscribers an edge as the industry continues to evolve,” said Glenn Hall, EVP of Information Services at Arizent. “Her background at the Federal Reserve studying emerging technologies and payment infrastructure will strengthen our ability to provide actionable intelligence on where the market is heading.”“I’m excited to join the American Banker team and contribute to a platform that connects deep research with the real decisions payments leaders face every day,” said Ryan. “Payments innovation is happening at an extraordinary pace, and I look forward to helping translate emerging technologies and policy developments into insights that support a more efficient, secure, and accessible financial system.”

Ryan’s appointment reflects Arizent’s continued investment in coverage of payments and digital assets, which includes the debut of exclusive stablecoin research, the launch of an executive peer network in payments, as well as an on-chain finance community. American Banker’s ON-CHAIN Executive Summit, taking place March 19-20 in New York City, will also feature Ryan, presenting proprietary executive survey data about on-chain strategies and moderating an expert panel discussion about the findings.

