Arizent Adds AI and Advisor Intelligence to Expand Data-Driven Offering

New York, United States, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizent is expanding its push into data-driven intelligence products with the launch of two new offerings focused on artificial intelligence in banking and advisory strategy in municipal finance.

The new services, AI intelligence on American Banker and Advisor Intelligence on The Bond Buyer, build on the company’s broader effort to develop research, data, and market intelligence tools sold to enterprise teams inside financial institutions.

Informed and guided by an expert advisory board, the new products are designed to deliver analysis, benchmarking data, and expert insights that help banking and municipal finance professionals make strategic decisions in rapidly evolving markets.

AI Intelligence will serve technology and innovation leaders inside financial institutions—including CTOs, CIOs, product teams, and data leaders—who are responsible for evaluating and implementing artificial intelligence across banking operations. The platform brings together expert analysis from American Banker’s intelligence team, curated coverage of emerging technologies and regulatory developments, proprietary research examining how financial institutions are deploying AI across risk, compliance, operations, and customer experience. The platform also features conferences, virtual events, and roundtable experiences that connect executive leaders.

Advisor Intelligence on The Bond Buyer will focus on delivering deeper research and market insights for professionals across the municipal finance ecosystem, including advisors, bankers, and infrastructure finance specialists. The service expands The Bond Buyer’s coverage with analyst perspectives, original research, and data analysis focused on market structure, deal trends, and the evolving role of financial advisors in public finance. Conferences, virtual events, and roundtable experiences will also connect executive leaders.

The launches follow Arizent’s recent rollout of Payments Intelligence on American Banker and Legal Intelligence on The Bond Buyer.

“Our customers need more than information about what’s happening in their industry—they need trusted analysis and data that helps their teams make better decisions,” said Jeff Mancini, Chief Executive Officer of Arizent. “These new intelligence services expand our ability to deliver actionable insights to the professionals responsible for driving strategy inside financial institutions.” “These are transformative times for financial services, so American Banker and The Bond Buyer are transforming to help their executive communities navigate change and stay ahead of the competition,” said Glenn Hall, EVP of Information Services at Arizent. “We’re just getting started, and we plan to expand our Market Intelligence capabilities to serve many more roles across the industries we serve.”

Arizent’s Market Intelligence platforms are designed to serve specialized teams within financial institutions and financial markets—delivering insights tailored to the specific challenges and opportunities facing professionals in areas such as payments, artificial intelligence, and municipal finance.

About American Banker

American Banker is the essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, keeping its members updated on vital developments and focusing sharply on their most important concerns — innovation, transformation and disruption, technology, regulation and reform. Financial industry professionals turn to American Banker every day and throughout the day to stay maximally informed — drilling down on complex issues, keeping up with breaking news and downloading research and data.

About The Bond Buyer

Since 1891, The Bond Buyer has empowered issuers, investors and other municipal finance professionals to navigate the complexities of policy, regulation, market activity, infrastructure and more. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, The Bond Buyer provides insight into the most relevant topics—from public-private partnerships to innovative deal structures. As the only independent resource serving the complete municipal finance community, The Bond Buyer's authoritative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events, and access to Leaders, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News, and Digital Insurance. For more information, visit www.arizent.com.

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