SAIC Board of Directors Declares Cash Dividend

RESTON, Va., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) announced today that the company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company’s common stock payable on April 24, 2026 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2026.

SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the board of directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion.​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

