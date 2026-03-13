Connected Innovation and Specialty-Specific AI Take Center Stage at Nextech EDGE 2026

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty leaders from across the country are gathering at Nextech EDGE 2026, the company’s annual user conference designed to bring together customers, partners, and industry experts to collaborate on the future of specialty care.

Running through March 14 in Orlando, Fla., EDGE creates a shared forum where practices exchange ideas, influence innovation, and explore existing technology built alongside the communities it serves. The event unites providers, administrators, executives, and technology leaders around a common goal of advancing specialty care through connected innovation and specialty-specific artificial intelligence (AI) designed to solve real practice challenges.

“EDGE is an opportunity for us to spend time directly with the practices we serve and better understand the unique demands of each specialty,” said Rusty Frantz, CEO of Nextech. “Those conversations help shape the innovations we’re building, including specialty-specific AI designed to align with real clinical workflows. By listening closely to our customers, we can deliver technology that reduces administrative burden, supports providers in the exam room, and ultimately helps practices deliver better care in a healthcare environment defined by constant change and rising expectations.”



Built around customer collaboration, EDGE 2026 highlights how Nextech innovations evolve through ongoing partnership with specialty practices. EDGE will spotlight the next evolution of the Nextech platform, including its new AI assistant alongside advancements in data insights, patient experience, and payments. Attendees will receive exclusive early access to these connected innovations, designed to help practices strengthen performance, protect margins, and elevate patient care through solutions shaped by real-world specialty workflows and feedback.

AI-Powered Clinical Documentation

Cora Scribe is Nextech’s recently launched AI assistant built specifically for ophthalmology. The two-way intelligently integrated scribe listens to natural conversations, understands clinical context, and automatically generates accurate, structured documentation inserted directly into the EHR in near real time.

A Smarter Data Foundation

Nextech is reimagining how data powers the specialty practice by modernizing reporting and standardizing insights across the platform. With a stronger data foundation, practices gain clearer visibility, greater confidence, and the ability to move faster, protect margins, and lead with clarity as innovation continues to unfold.

Patient Experience, Reimagined

EDGE will spotlight major enhancements across the entire patient journey, from smarter acquisition to seamless access and ongoing engagement. These connected innovations, integrated across Nextech solutions and alongside a new intelligent CRM, support personalized communication, referrals, and membership‑driven engagement, extending the patient experience beyond the visit.

Flexible, Frictionless, Embedded Payments

The company also will showcase enhancements to Nextech Payments and expanded offerings designed to deliver a more modern, connected financial experience for both patients and practices. Powered by enhanced payment processing capabilities through Stripe and expanded patient financing with Affirm, these innovations reflect the growing role payments play in the overall patient experience. As healthcare consumers expect greater transparency, flexibility, and convenience, practices benefit from embedded workflows, flexible payment choices, and a simplified end-to-end financial journey that supports access to care while strengthening financial performance.

Beyond product updates, EDGE will deliver two full days of educational sessions tailored to ophthalmology, dermatology, plastic surgery, and med spa practices. Attendees will also gain direct access to Nextech leadership, product experts, and peers, fostering collaborative learning and practical problem-solving.

About Nextech

Nextech provides intelligent, connected technology that helps specialty practices operate more easily and create meaningful patient experiences. With more than 25 years of expertise in ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and med spas, Nextech blends specialty insight with thoughtful innovation to simplify workflows, reduce friction, and support practice growth.