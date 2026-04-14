Nextech Reduces Healthcare’s Payment Reconciliation Burden with Reimagined Embedded Payment Processing Platform

TAMPA, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, an award-winning technology partner for specialty practices and med spas, today unveiled an expanded suite of payment methods and functionality within the Nextech Payments platform.

The update marks a significant evolution and investment in the financial journey. It moves beyond traditional credit card processing to deliver a full collection of payment options embedded directly into the practice management workflow, designed to improve the user experience and accelerate cash collection. Unlike standalone payment processors that require manual reconciliation across separate systems, Nextech Payments is native to the workflow, automatically posting and reconciling every transaction, across several payments methods, in real time. Reconciliation as a separate step is eliminated entirely.

The announcement addresses a critical pain point in healthcare operations: Medical practices collectively spend billions annually on payment reconciliation, consuming approximately 5-10 hours of staff time per week in manual busywork that neither improves patient care nor generates revenue. Historically, reconciliation has been necessary because clinical and payments systems operate independently. Nextech Payments removes that separation.

“Healthcare has tolerated fragmented payment systems for too long, forcing practices to stitch together disconnected tools, reconcile manually, and absorb hidden fees that quietly erode margins,” said Ben Brideaux, Senior Vice President of Financial Services at Nextech. “Nextech Payments ends that era. We've built a unified financial ecosystem directly into the practice management platform – patient financing, modern bank payments, traditional card payments – all under one roof. Patients get the flexibility to pay how they want while practices get paid faster with full visibility into all transactions. Reconciliation doesn't happen faster. It just happens, automatically, in real time, every time.”

Four Pillars Transforming Healthcare Payment Processing

Nextech Payments, powered by Stripe’s enterprise-grade infrastructure and integrated with Affirm’s pay-over-time solutions, delivers:

Embedded Workflow Efficiency: Operates natively within the practice management platform. When staff collect a payment – in-office, via text, or through a patient portal – it automatically posts to the patient ledger and reconciles instantly, reducing errors, hassles, and extra work at the end of the day.

Transparent, Predictable Pricing: Flat-rate transaction pricing with zero hidden fees, monthly minimums, or surprise charges. Practices know exactly what they’ll pay per transaction, enabling accurate budgeting and protecting profit margins.

Automated Reconciliation & Reporting: Real-time payment posting eliminates manual reconciliation, while settlement timelines mirror your credit card timelines. Unified dashboards provide instant visibility into cash flow and payment trends. Month-end close can happen in minutes, not days.

Higher Treatment Acceptance: Patients can pay via text-to-pay, digital wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay). Eligible patients can also choose to pay over time with Affirm, with flexible payment options, a set payment schedule, and no late fees or compounding interest. Clients have seen per-payment processing time reduced by 50% after switching to Nextech Payments.

Powered by Stripe, Enhanced with Healthcare Expertise

Nextech Payments leverages Stripe’s payment infrastructure – trusted by millions of businesses globally – to deliver security and compliance. Practices also benefit from customized workflow design, further streamlining the standard process of working with Stripe.

“High-performance payments shouldn't come at the cost of clinical efficiency,” said Christian DiCarlo, Global Head of Platform Sales for Stripe. “By embedding Stripe’s world-class infrastructure in Nextech’s healthcare-first workflows, we’re delivering a solution that respects the unique operational needs of the modern practice. It’s Stripe’s innovation, refined by Nextech’s industry DNA.”

Making Healthcare More Manageable Through Embedded Financing with Affirm

The addition of Affirm enables practices to offer point-of-care financing without adding vendor complexity. As patients take on more out-of-pocket costs, flexible payment options are increasingly important for treatment acceptance. Affirm allows eligible patients to pay over time with fixed payments and no surprises — helping them move forward with care while supporting more consistent practice revenue.

To learn more about Nextech and its intelligent, connected solutions, visit www.nextech.com .

About Nextech

Nextech provides intelligent, connected technology that helps specialty practices operate more easily and create meaningful patient experiences. With more than 25 years of expertise in ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and med spas, Nextech blends specialty insight with thoughtful innovation to simplify workflows, reduce friction, and support practice growth.