Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Ninth Florida Company

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Clearwater, Florida-based Fire Safety, Inc. (“FSI”) to its growing portfolio of companies. This latest acquisition announcement from Sciens helps them further expand their presence in the Florida market, while providing FSI and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens’ growing presence across the United States.

“FSI’s nearly 30 years of experience was built on reliable and expert service and that is why we felt Sciens was the right partner for us,” said Steve Bussinah, FSI’s founder and owner. “Their approach is very like-minded to ours and we’re looking forward to enhancing their existing offerings.” Co-owner and General Manager, Mina Bayood, added “we feel confident that being part of Sciens will benefit our customers, employees, and business in general, as we expand our offerings and capabilities in markets across the state of Florida.”

FSI was founded 28 years ago in Clearwater and is a licensed sprinkler company. They specialize in installing and servicing fire suppression systems and fire pumps, serving several verticals, including healthcare, hospitality, multi-family, and commercial, with coverage spanning from Tampa to Daytona Beach, over to Fort Myers and Naples. They offer various types of fire protection sprinkler systems, such as wet pipe, dry pipe, deluge, pre-action, foam-water, fire pumps, and standpipe.

“Florida is near and dear to our hearts, given that we started with our very first acquisition in Boca Raton back in 2016,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “We’re excited to work with Steve, Mina, and Byron, as the three FSI owners, and the rest of their capable team, to take their operation to the next level. With their years of experience and expert knowledge in all-things fire sprinkler and suppression, the addition of their skilled team allows us to offer customers up and down the sunshine state the full Sciens Service Suite (S3) with our now nearly 600-employee powerhouse in Florida.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Fire Safety, Inc.

Fire Safety, Inc. was established in May 1996 in Clearwater, Florida. They are a full service fire sprinkler company with services including design, new installations, repair/service, and inspections. They provide fully computerized fire sprinkler layouts, hydraulic calculations, and material list for all their projects, and new installations for commercial, residential, healthcare facilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://firesafety-inc.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785