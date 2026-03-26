Sciens Building Solutions Expands Maryland Presence

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Columbia, Maryland-based ARK Systems, Inc. to its expanding portfolio of companies in the United States.

ARK Systems, Inc., was established in 1973 and provides integrated solutions for data communications, video, sound, fire and security alarm systems for businesses in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. They specialize in K-12 and higher education, healthcare, hospitality, and other commercial businesses.

“For over 50 years, ARK Systems is proud to have been dedicated to our customers, providing unsurpassed quality and excellence in integrated fire and life safety solutions,” said Mark Bennett, ARK President. “We have established a solid reputation throughout all the areas we serve and, with Sciens’ existing regional presence, we are confident that joining their portfolio of companies will benefit our valued customers, vendors, and employees.”

“Our northeast region presence continues to grow and we’re excited to add ARK Systems’ talented team to the Sciens family,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “We value the expertise and dedication that ARK’s skilled employees bring, and we look forward to working together to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions across this metropolitan area. By combining our strengths, we will continue to uphold the highest standards for customers and foster new opportunities for employee growth and development.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About ARK Systems, Inc.

ARK Systems was established in 1973 providing integrated solutions for data communications, video, sound, fire and security alarm systems for businesses in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit: https://www.arksysinc.com.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785