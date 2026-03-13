GoodLeaf Farms brings fresh Canadian leafy greens to communities through the Good For Life Tour

GUELPH, Ontario, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodLeaf, in partnership with Sobeys Inc., is launching a multi-stop experiential mobile tour across Ontario and Atlantic Canada designed to educate and engage consumers about indoor vertical farming. This tour focusses on how leafy greens are grown year-round in controlled environments and educates Canadians on how this approach supports sustainable local production, year-round availability and better access to Canadian-grown fresh greens.

A new national survey commissioned by GoodLeaf Farms reveals that residents in Atlantic Canada are more likely than other Canadians to prioritize locally grown leafy greens. Yet they are also more likely to believe those greens travel long distances, often more than 1,500 kilometres, before reaching grocery store shelves.

“People want fresh, Canadian-grown food they can feel good about, and Atlantic Canadians have shown just how much they care about that,” said Jeff Barlow, Chief Marketing Officer, GoodLeaf Farms. “When food travels thousands of kilometres, freshness, quality and nutrition suffer. We’re proving that greens can be grown sustainably, locally, throughout the year, and we’re taking that message on the road to show people exactly how it’s done.”

GoodLeaf and Sobeys Inc. Take Their Local Food Story on the Road

Kicking off in Toronto on March 14, 2026, with additional stops across Ontario and Atlantic Canada in April and May, the Good For Life Tour features a 53-foot custom-built experiential trailer with a live vertical farming demonstration, showcasing how pesticide-free greens are grown indoors in Canada 365 days a year—even during the harshest winter months. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn from experts and sample GoodLeaf’s signature greens in smoothies and chef-prepared samples.

“GoodLeaf and Sobeys share a commitment to expanding reliable, year-round access to Canadian-grown greens along with a focus on quality, choice and sustainability, and this tour offers people an opportunity to better understand how their favourite greens are grown and made available year-round with GoodLeaf,” added Barlow. “Bringing the Good For Life Tour to the East Coast is especially meaningful as both companies have roots there, and it’s a region that relies heavily on imported produce. This tour is about showing what’s possible when innovation, shared values and local food come together.”

Highlight survey findings

81% of those outside Atlantic Canada say it’s important their leafy greens are grown in Canada, rising to 89% in Atlantic Canada.

64% of Canadians believe leafy greens travel 100 km or more before reaching grocery stores

Nationally, 28% believe indoor vertical farming is more environmentally sustainable than traditional farming.

24% of Canadians say indoor vertical farming uses less water than traditional farming, and 20% say it uses no pesticides, while more than 2 in 5 Canadians (44%) say they are not familiar enough with indoor vertical farming to say.





About the survey

An online survey of 1,659 Canadians aged 18+ was completed between February 27th – March 2nd, 2026, using Leger’s online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 500,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About GoodLeaf Farms

With a passion for delicious, nutrient-rich greens, GoodLeaf was founded in Halifax in 2011. Using innovative technology and leveraging multi-level vertical farming, GoodLeaf has created a controlled and efficient indoor farm that can grow fresh, sustainable, safe, pesticide-free, nutrient-dense produce anywhere in the world, 365 days of the year. Leveraging its unique IP and experience, GoodLeaf has built and operates three commercial scale farms across Canada supplying products to leading retailers and food service operators. Goodleaf was recently awarded Product of the Year for their Intensely Arugula microgreen. GoodLeaf has ongoing collaboration programs with multiple universities in Canada, the USA and Europe, as well as several other partners in the commercial sector. Learn more about our leafy greens and the tour at goodleaffarms.com.

About Sobeys Inc.

Sobeys Inc. is proudly Canadian, with more than 115 years of experience in the food retail business. As one of only two national grocery retailers in Canada, we serve the food shopping needs of Canadians with approximately 1,600 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods and Lawtons Drugs, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations. We are a family nurturing families – is our collective passion and mission to nurture the things that make life better, including great experiences, families, communities and the lives of our employees. More information on Sobeys Inc. can be found at www.corporate.sobeys.com .