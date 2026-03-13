Nexentis Technologies Inc. Launches New Corporate Website, Showcasing Innovative AI-Driven Biotech Platform

Visit Nexentis at: www.nexentistech.com

Neve Yarak, Israel, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS), (“Nexentis” and the “Company”), a drug discovery company that is also investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, is proud to announce the launch of its new corporate website at www.nexentistech.com. This digital milestone follows the company's recent rebranding from N2OFF, Inc., and underscores its commitment to advancing mitochondrial biology for breakthroughs in precision oncology and inflammatory metabolic diseases.

The newly launched website serves as a comprehensive hub for stakeholders, including investors, partners, and the scientific community, to explore Nexentis' transformative platform. Key features include detailed insights into the company's proprietary MITOLINE™ discovery engine, powered by advanced algorithms and structure-guided virtual screening workflows. Visitors can learn about the integration of MitoCareX Bio Ltd., Nexentis' wholly owned subsidiary, which targets the mitochondrial SLC25 carrier family to develop first-in-class small-molecule programs. The site also highlights the company's non-core solar energy investments under the Ready-to-Build (RTB) model, emphasizing a balanced approach to value creation.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new website as the digital face of Nexentis Technologies," said David Palach, CEO of Nexentis Technologies Inc. "This launch represents more than a rebranding- it's a gateway to our vision of leveraging cutting-edge AI and mitochondrial science to address unmet needs in oncology and metabolic disorders. The platform will foster greater transparency, collaboration, and engagement as we accelerate our pipeline and deliver innovative solutions to improve human health."

The website's user-friendly design incorporates interactive elements, such as pipeline overviews, scientific publications, investor resources, and news updates. It reflects Nexentis' evolution from cleantech roots to a focused biotech innovator, following the October 2025 acquisition of MitoCareX Bio.

For more information, visit www.nexentistech.com.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd , a drug discovery company engaged in targeting cancer and inflammatory metabolic disease indications through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

Nexentis also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatment technologies designed to reduce pathogen contamination in fruits and vegetables.

For additional details, please visit www.nexentistech.com

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how it to intends to build a diversified pipeline of first‑in‑class small‑molecule programs, while continuing to selectively manage its RTB solar energy investments as a non‑core, value‑optimizing asset base, leveraging cutting-edge AI and mitochondrial science to address unmet needs in oncology and metabolic disorders, that the platform will foster greater transparency, collaboration, and engagement as the company accelerates its pipeline and deliver innovative solutions to improve human health. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nexentis Technologies’ and its subsidiaries’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of Nexentis Technologies’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com