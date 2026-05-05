Nexentis Technologies Announces U.S. Trademark Registration Approval for MitoCareX’s Algorithm Platform MITOLINE™

Neve Yarak, Israel, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS), (“Nexentis” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company that is also invests in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MitoCareX Bio Ltd. (“MitoCareX”), has received official trademark registration from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary algorithm platform, MITOLINE™.

MITOLINE™ is MitoCareX’s proprietary sequence analysis and alignment algorithm designed to prepare mitochondrial carrier proteins of the SLC25 family for reliable 3D homology modeling and was designed to overcome a central bottleneck in mitochondrial drug discovery - the lack of solved 3D structures for most human mitochondrial carriers. It encodes the Company’s algorithmic know how to systematically align and annotate key amino acid sequences and specific residues, enabling the generation of robust 3D comparative models for target mitochondrial carriers using established structural modeling tools.

“Securing U.S. trademark registration for MITOLINE™ is an important step in strengthening the distinct identity of our discovery engine as we scale MitoCareX within Nexentis,” said David Palach, Chief Executive Officer of Nexentis Technologies. “We view MITOLINE™ as a strategic asset that differentiates our approach to mitochondrial biology and supports our goal of building a diversified pipeline of first in class small molecule programs.”

MitoCareX is focused on developing novel therapies for hard-to-treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic diseases by targeting proteins in the mitochondrial SLC25 carrier family. Leveraging MITOLINE™, MitoCareX has built a cloud-based discovery engine that supports the rapid identification of novel small molecule scaffolds with the potential to impact hard to treat cancers and inflammatory metabolic conditions.

MitoCareX’s platform underpins the Company’s precision oncology and inflammatory-metabolic pipeline by enabling the characterization of substrate translocation pathways and binding pockets as functional targeting sites for virtual screening and hit optimization. The platform also supports the validation of candidate molecules in proprietary mitochondrial and cellular in vitro systems that assess mitochondrial function, inflammatory signaling and metabolic outputs.

About Nexentis Technologies Inc.

Nexentis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTS) 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd , a drug discovery company engaged in targeting cancer and inflammatory metabolic disease indications through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, Nexentis adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

Nexentis also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatment technologies designed to reduce pathogen contamination in fruits and vegetables.

For additional details, please visit www.nexentistech.com

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses strengthening the distinct identity of our discovery engine and its goal of building a diversified pipeline of first in class small molecule programs. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Nexentis Technologies’ and its subsidiaries’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq Capital Market; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of Nexentis Technologies’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and other public reports filed with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

michal@efraty.com