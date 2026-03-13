Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

 | Source: AB Artea bankas AB Artea bankas

Artea Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Artea bankas AB has received the notifications of the persons, closely associated with the manager, on transactions in securities issued by the bank (attached). 

Additional information: 
Tomas Varenbergas 
Chief Financial Officer
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447

Attachments


Attachments

Pranesimas apie su VPEA susijusio asmens sandori_Willgrow_VP busimas pardavimas_20260313_L- Pranesimas apie su VPEA susijusio asmens sandori_Willgrow_VP pardavimas_20260313_LT_EN G.Kateiva_20260312 EN
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading