Crypto News: Pepeto Update $7.98M Raised And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $4,000 While Bull Run Loads

Dubai, UAE, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pepeto announced an update to the presale total reaching $7.98 million, reflecting continuous growth from investors who see this project as the kind of entry that rewrites a portfolio fast. The crypto news around Pepeto keeps getting louder because the tools are built on Ethereum, the community treats this as their own project, and the same large ETH wallets loading presale positions are asking one question: can the ethereum price prediction reach $4,000 soon.

The answer based on every ethereum price prediction source is yes, and when ETH rises every project on the blockchain benefits directly, which is why Pepeto at presale pricing with this traction is a setup crypto rarely presents this clearly.

Crypto News: Pepeto Gain Traction With More Than $7.98M Raised and Ethereum Price Prediction Confirms the Bull Run Is Loading

Pepeto's $7.98 million raise shows real advancement, and most capital came from large Ethereum wallets that understand what rising ETH means for every token on the network. The ethereum price prediction points back to $4,000 and beyond. As Nasdaq reported, analyst Alex Carchidi projects ETH reaching $4,000 in 2026 driven by the Glamsterdam upgrade launching in the first half of the year. Citi set a 12 month target of $5,440 based on sustained investor demand and ETF inflows, and Standard Chartered raised its forecast to $7,500.

What the crypto news confirms is clear: stocks are bleeding while crypto rises. Bitcoin surged 12% in March while gold fell 2%. Institutional capital is rotating into crypto with $700 million in Bitcoin ETFs this month, and the total market is heading toward $10 trillion.

Crypto history never changes: the investors who positioned before the confirmed bull run captured the biggest returns. Bitcoin at $10,000 before 2021 delivered 6x. Solana at $20 before 2024 delivered 14x. And Pepe turned $10,000 into over $1 million for presale wallets. Pepeto sits in that exact window right now.

Pepeto Potential Explained

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto is being called the strongest opportunity in the crypto news right now, and the case comes down to two forces working together that no other project carries at the same time.

The first is the hype, and it cannot be bought at any price. The virality surrounding Pepeto is organic and growing faster than the team can track. The name combines Pepe with T for Technology and O for Optimization, and the community treats this as their own innovation, not just another token. That ownership is what sends a coin to the sky after listing, because every holder becomes an ambassador pushing the project across X, Telegram, and Reddit. Pepe coin proved this exactly. Wallets that entered early and held through the $11 billion peak turned $10,000 into over $2 million with zero products behind it. Community driven launches historically push 40x or more from presale pricing, and Pepeto carries more of that energy than anything since Pepe itself.

The second is the utility, and this is what large wallets care about. PepetoSwap runs zero fee trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with a cross chain bridge at no cost and AI screening on every listed asset. The cofounder built Pepe to $11 billion, a former Binance executive advises the listing, and SolidProof audited every contract. Pepe faded 93% because nothing kept demand alive. Pepeto is different because the exchange brings traders back daily, creating permanent demand the community push alone never could. Pepe reached $11 billion and $0.00002803 with nothing. Pepeto carries the same viral force plus real infrastructure. How could Pepeto do less. Pepe's all time high is the base case, and the utility pushes everything above it.

Conclusion

Pepeto sits at the center of a market that is rising while everything else falls. The ethereum price prediction heading to $4K lifts every project on the blockchain, and inflows pushing crypto toward $10 trillion make the timing impossible to ignore, but timing without entry is just spectating. Pepeto is that entry right now, with $7.98 million raised, organic virality, and a stress tested exchange about to go live is the kind of crypto news opportunity that forms once per cycle and closes in days not months. Bitcoin at $10K paid 6x, Solana at $20 paid 14x, and Pepe turned presale wallets into millionaires with zero products behind it.

The moment Pepeto launches this price level disappears permanently, and the market always reward the first movers. Visit the Pepeto official website for more information about this project before the current stage sells out. The Pepeto official website is where the presale remains open.

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The ethereum price prediction targets $4,000 per Nasdaq, $5,440 per Citi, and $7,500 per Standard Chartered driven by the Glamsterdam upgrade and rising ETF inflows.

Why is Pepeto trending in the crypto news?

Pepeto is trending because $7.98 million entered the presale with organic virality growing faster than the team can track and a verified exchange approaching its Binance listing.

Is Pepeto a good crypto investment?

Pepeto is a strong crypto investment with a SolidProof audit, a cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion, a former Binance executive, and exchange utility that Pepe never had at presale pricing.





