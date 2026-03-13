Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to trades entered into by a member of the executive committee of the Company pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan, in accordance with Rule 10b5-1(c)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Attachments
- notification-of-managers-transaction-riad-sherif-sale of shares-mar 11-2026
- notification-of-managers-transaction-riad-sherif-sale of shares-mar 9-2026
- notification-of-managers-transaction-riad-sherif-sale of shares-mar 12-2026
- notification-of-managers-transaction-riad-sherif-sale of shares-mar 10-2026
- notification-of-managers-transaction-riad-sherif-sale of shares-mar 13-2026