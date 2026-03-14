New Crypto: Pepeto DeFi Exchange Update Arrives and Ethereum Price Shows Strength

Dubai, UAE, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's team announces a significant update to its DeFi exchange infrastructure as the Ethereum price begins showing signs of quiet accumulation that could signal a much larger move ahead. While the ETH price chart looks sluggish on the surface, the network underneath is expanding fast, with tokenized real world assets climbing to $20.4 billion according to DefiLlama, 146 live Layer 2 networks handling transactions, and stablecoins accounting for over $179 billion in liquidity across the Ethereum ecosystem according to CoinMarketCap. That kind of growth doesn't stay quiet forever. And for every new crypto project building on Ethereum, that expansion means more users, more volume, and more demand for the infrastructure Pepeto is creating.

Pepeto Exchange Update Lands While the Ethereum Price Signals Accumulation Beneath the Surface

Pepeto just delivered a major update to its exchange architecture, advancing the zero fee trading engine and expanding the token listing framework ahead of launch. The timing aligns with what the ETH market is showing underneath the noise. According to market data, ETH exchange reserves are declining, which historically signals accumulation as investors pull assets off exchanges to hold rather than sell. That is not panic behavior. That is positioning.

The ethereum price currently sits well below its highs, but the infrastructure tells a different story. The $38.2 billion in total value locked across Ethereum Layer 2 networks, the $20.4 billion in tokenized assets, and the dominance of stablecoins across the ecosystem all point to a network that keeps growing regardless of what the ETH token does on any given day.

For a new crypto exchange being built on this network, that means the demand side is already there. Pepeto's exchange is designed to capture exactly that volume with zero fee trading that eliminates gas friction, cross chain liquidity connecting Ethereum to BNB Chain and Solana, and AI screening that filters out bad contracts before they reach users. SolidProof verified every smart contract before the presale opened.

Pepeto Emerges as the New Crypto Built for Ethereum's Next Growth Phase

What makes this new crypto different from the hundreds of projects launching on Ethereum every month is that Pepeto isn't building another token hoping for a listing. It's building the listing venue itself. The exchange, the bridge, the screening layer, all designed to serve the wave of volume that the ethereum price recovery will bring when the market turns.

"The exchange handles zero fee swaps with integrated cross chain routing and contract verification on every listed token," said a Pepeto team representative. "That is what Ethereum's next volume cycle needs."

The presale has now raised over $8 million, and the wallets joining aren't small retail entries looking for a quick flip. The positions are growing larger with every stage because the investors inside understand what an Ethereum based exchange with this infrastructure means once the listing opens it to millions of traders. This new crypto carries the viral energy of meme culture with the branding of Pepeto as the god of frogs and the redemption of Pepe coin, but underneath that branding sits a DeFi product designed for serious liquidity. The ethereum price will eventually reflect the scale of the ecosystem being built around it, and when that happens, every new crypto exchange capturing even a fraction of that flow will see demand that today's presale investors are positioning for right now.

Conclusion

The ethereum price may be quiet today, but the $20.4 billion in tokenized assets, 146 Layer 2 networks, and $179 billion in stablecoin liquidity tell a story of an ecosystem preparing for something much bigger. Pepeto is the new crypto building the exchange infrastructure for that exact moment, and the presale keeps accelerating because the people inside see what's coming. Every major ethereum price recovery in history rewarded the ERC-20 based projects that were ready before the move started. Pepeto is ready. The Pepeto official website down below is still accepting entries, but with each stage selling faster than the last, this new crypto won't stay at presale pricing much longer.

Disclaimer: As Pepeto gains more attention, fake websites pretending to be the project have started appearing online. Always check that you are on the correct official domain down below before connecting your wallet.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Is Pepeto a good new crypto to buy right now?

Yes, because Pepeto offers a DeFi exchange on Ethereum with zero fee trading, cross chain liquidity, and AI screening, backed by a SolidProof audit and $8 million raised at presale.

What is driving the ethereum price recovery?

Declining ETH exchange reserves, $20.4 billion in tokenized assets, and $179 billion in stablecoin liquidity point to accumulation ahead of a larger ethereum price move.

Why are analysts comparing Pepeto to early Shiba Inu?

Pepeto shows the same viral community growth but adds real exchange infrastructure on Ethereum that SHIB never built.













