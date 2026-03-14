Crypto News: Pepeto Announcement On The Cross Chain Bridge Update And The Bitcoin Price Target

Dubai, UAE, March 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's team announces a major update to its cross chain bridge, expanding zero cost token routing across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana as the crypto news cycle shifts toward a bitcoin price prediction that could reshape the entire market. Bitcoin briefly touched $73,000 this week before pulling back, still down roughly 50% from its October 2025 peak, but the macro setup behind the bitcoin price prediction is building pressure that some analysts say could trigger the biggest rally in crypto news history. With the Federal Reserve expected to cut rates and potentially print money to finance the ongoing U.S. military campaign in Iran, the BTC forecast from several major voices now targets $200,000 or higher this year, and that kind of move would flood every corner of crypto with volume that only real infrastructure can capture.

Crypto News: Pepeto Cross Chain Bridge Expands And the Bitcoin Price target Gets Fuel From War and Fed Policy

Pepeto just delivered a significant upgrade to its cross chain bridge, improving transaction throughput and adding deeper interoperability between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The bridge now processes token transfers across all three chains at zero cost with AI powered contract verification on every transaction, eliminating the fee friction and security risk that currently cost crypto traders billions annually.

The timing matters because the Bitcoin Price outlook is heating up in ways that affect every project in the space. According to Forbes, Arthur Hayes, cofounder of BitMEX and head of the Maelstrom family office, has issued a BTC target of $200,000 and later raised that target to $500,000 as the Trump administration potentially increases money printing to finance the Iran campaign. Hayes pointed to historical data showing the Fed has always expanded monetary supply to fund wartime spending, and wrote that the time to buy is immediately after the Fed cuts rates or prints money to support government military goals.

Bitcoin price currently trades around $70,660 with resistance at $70,000 and support at $60,000 according to CoinMarketCap. Market analyst David Morrison at Trade Nation noted that bitcoin's daily MACD signals are curling up from oversold levels, looking constructive from a bullish perspective, but bitcoin must break $74,000 convincingly to bring buyers back. When that break happens, the crypto news cycle always follows the same pattern. Capital rotates from bitcoin into altcoins, from large caps into early stage projects, and from speculation into infrastructure that can handle the volume.

That is exactly what Pepeto is built for. A cross chain bridge and DeFi exchange designed to capture the liquidity wave that every Bitcoin price forecast above $100K implies for the broader market.

Pepeto Infrastructure Positions for the Volume the Bitcoin Price target Promises

Ahead of the Bitcoin price Target, Pepeto's exchange architecture goes beyond the bridge. Zero fee trading eliminates gas costs on every swap across the platform. AI screening verifies every smart contract before it reaches the listing floor. And SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale opened. The infrastructure is designed for scalable decentralized trading volume, not a presale gimmick that disappears after launch.

"The bridge processes cross chain transfers at zero cost with full contract verification. That is the infrastructure this market needs before the next volume cycle arrives," said a Pepeto team representative.

The presale has raised over $8 million, and the pattern inside is worth paying attention to. Each stage fills faster than the last. Early wallets keep returning with larger positions, not because of promises, but because every development update has landed on schedule. That kind of returning conviction during a fear cycle doesn't happen by accident. It happens when the people closest to the project see something the broader market hasn't priced in yet. When the bitcoin price prediction starts playing out and capital floods back into crypto, the infrastructure that is already built will capture that volume. The infrastructure that isn't will be too late. Pepeto is built. The wallets inside are positioned ahead of the crowd. And the window between presale pricing and listing pricing is the kind of asymmetry that serious capital moves on quietly, long before the crypto news cycle catches up.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price prediction from Hayes targeting $200,000 to $500,000 is built on the same macro pattern that has driven every major bitcoin rally in history, Fed money printing in response to government spending. If that plays out, the crypto news cycle will see a volume wave that makes 2021 look small. Pepeto's cross chain bridge and DeFi exchange are built for exactly that moment.

Over $8 million raised, stages selling out, and a Binance listing approaching while most of the market is still debating whether bitcoin can hold $70,000. The Pepeto official website down below is still open, but crypto news moves fast when bitcoin moves, and by then this presale will be a closed chapter that early wallets look back on as the best decision they made all cycle.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a DeFi exchange with a cross chain bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, zero fee trading, and AI token screening. With a SolidProof audit and over $8 million raised, Pepeto is built to capture the volume the BTC forecast suggests is coming. The crypto news story of this cycle starts with who positioned before the wave. Details on the Pepeto official website above.









