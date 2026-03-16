Crypto News: New Crypto Pepeto Reveils Bridge Solving Ethereum Blockchain And XRP Price Prediction Targets $100

Dubai, UAE, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto released a major update on its exchange bridge that eliminates gas fees and failed transfers that have frustrated Ethereum traders for years, and the presale is now past $8 million as daily development updates keep driving new and returning buyers into the project. The xrp price prediction from a top analyst just hit $100 and the crypto news cycle is getting loud, but the wallets paying the closest attention are not watching XRP charts. They are loading Pepeto at presale pricing because large XRP holders recognize early infrastructure when they see it, and early opportunities that made them rich the first time around.

Crypto News: Pepeto Updates Ethereum Exchange Bridge While XRP Price Prediction Hits $100

Pepeto is accelerating and the launch appears close, but first we look at the xrp price prediction generating the most crypto news attention right now. Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO projected $100 based on repeating macro chart formations dating back to 2014 as reported by The Crypto Basic. The analysis follows the same fractal structure that called previous XRP moves before they happened. However, $100 would require XRP to carry a market cap larger than anything the crypto market has ever seen, and most institutional forecasts place the realistic range between $5 and $10 for 2026 with higher targets possible over a longer timeline.

The wallets that bought XRP for pennies and held through the SEC lawsuit and years of sideways price action built fortunes, because they spotted infrastructure value before anyone paid attention. Those wallets do not chase predictions. They find the next project with real utility at a price that has not caught up yet, and a growing number of them are entering Pepeto at presale levels because the logic follows the same pattern: a verified exchange with working infrastructure on Ethereum, leadership that has produced results at massive scale, and a price that reflects a project the wider market has not discovered yet. The xrp price prediction may eventually play out, but the wallets that got rich early from XRP are not waiting years for the next 2x, when they see something at presale that could deliver multiples faster.

Crypto News: Pepeto Bridge Solves What Ethereum Traders Have Been Dealing With for Years

What Pepeto introduces is structurally different from anything in the meme coin category, because it is solving real problems on the Ethereum blockchain that have cost traders billions. Right now, moving tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana means using separate bridges that charge fees, take minutes, and sometimes fail entirely. Pepeto's bridge processes transfers across all three chains through a single zero cost execution layer, with AI powered screening that evaluates every token for contract risk before it appears on the platform, a level of protection that did not exist anywhere at this scale until now.

The cofounder is the same person who took the original Pepe from zero to a $7 billion market cap, a former Binance executive built the exchange architecture, and SolidProof completed the full audit before the presale launched. But what stands out most is the revenue model. Every trade on the exchange generates fees that flow permanently to presale wallets based on position size, turning early participation into a long term income stream tied directly to exchange volume. Culture driven projects create massive attention, something already seen with Shiba Inu where early holders turned small positions into millions because they bought when nobody believed. Infrastructure projects create lasting revenue. Pepeto operates at the intersection of both, viral energy plus innovative Ethereum based utility, and that combination produces something bigger than either category alone, because the attention fuels the volume and the volume rewards the holders who created the attention in the first place.

The crypto news around this presale is starting to reflect what the wallets inside already know, and the xrp price prediction headlines only bring more eyes to a market where Pepeto sits as the early stage opportunity, with the strongest foundation according to CoinMarketCap presale tracking data.

Conclusion

The investors who made generational money from XRP did not make it by reading about XRP after it had already moved. They made it by getting in when the project was still early and most people had no idea what it was, and that exact behavior is now showing up inside Pepeto's presale from wallets that carry the same profile.

Over $8 million raised while the rest of the market sits in fear, the cofounder who already built a $7 billion project from nothing, a former Binance executive running the exchange architecture, and a revenue sharing model where every single trade on the platform pays holders permanently based on position size, this is the kind of opportunities that serious capital chase.

The xrp price prediction keeps pointing higher, the market keeps warming up, and every cycle in crypto has ended the same way: the people who watched what the largest wallets were doing and moved early are the ones who built wealth, and the people who waited for everyone else to go first are the ones who ended up buying from them at a higher price. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now, and the positions being taken today are the ones that carry the full weight of everything this project is about to deliver once the listing arrives.

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