OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
16 March 2026
LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that, for the period from 09 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 718,201 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.
09 March 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|68,169
|57,183
|23,802
|9,354
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|568.50p
|568.50p
|568.50p
|568.00p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|550.00p
|550.00p
|550.00p
|550.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|563.63p
|563.59p
|563.61p
|563.67p
10 March 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|45,937
|38,406
|15,998
|6,337
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|588.50p
|588.0000p
|588.50p
|588.00p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|577.00p
|577.00p
|576.50p
|576.50p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|581.15p
|581.13p
|581.12p
|581.22p
11 March 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|69,415
|55,527
|23,456
|9,055
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|578.50p
|578.00p
|578.00p
|578.00p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|570.00p
|569.50p
|570.00p
|571.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|573.42p
|573.57p
|573.45p
|573.50p
12 March 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|62,173
|49,913
|20,967
|7,672
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|574.50p
|574.50p
|574.50p
|574.00p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|565.00p
|565.00p
|565.00p
|565.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|569.64p
|569.72p
|569.67p
|569.67p
13 March 2026
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Aquis Exchange
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|68,419
|54,908
|23,068
|8,442
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|570.50p
|570.50p
|570.50p
|570.50p
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|555.00p
|556.00p
|557.50p
|560.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|566.96p
|567.00p
|567.08p
|567.08p
The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 351,850,774 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 351,850,774.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
|Issuer Name
|OSB GROUP PLC
|LEI
|223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|ISIN
|GB00BLDRH360
|Intermediary Name
|Jefferies International Limited
|Intermediary Code
|JEFFGB2XXXX
|Timezone
|GMT
|Currency
|GBP
Individual Transactions:
Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.
Attachment