Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

16th March 2026
Company Announcement No. 15/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 9 March 2026 – 13 March 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 11:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 47,180,879 17.07 805,175,875
9 March 2026 220,000 16.15 3,553,000
10 March 2026 220,000 16.38 3,603,600
11 March 2026 220,000 16.16 3,555,200
12 March 2026 230,000 16.05 3,691,500
13 March 2026 230,000 16.14 3,712,200
Total, week number 111,120,00016.1718,115,500
Accumulated under the program 48,300,879 17.05 823,291,375

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,183,764 own shares corresponding to 3.45 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                             

Head of Investor Relations & ESG                       
Mads Thinggaard                                                 

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469         

Attachments


Attachments

AS 15 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #11 2026
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