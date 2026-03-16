Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

16th March 2026

Company Announcement No. 15/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 9 March 2026 – 13 March 2026

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 11:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 47,180,879 17.07 805,175,875 9 March 2026 220,000 16.15 3,553,000 10 March 2026 220,000 16.38 3,603,600 11 March 2026 220,000 16.16 3,555,200 12 March 2026 230,000 16.05 3,691,500 13 March 2026 230,000 16.14 3,712,200 Total, week number 11 1,120,000 16.17 18,115,500 Accumulated under the program 48,300,879 17.05 823,291,375

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,183,764 own shares corresponding to 3.45 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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