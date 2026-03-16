Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

16th March 2026
Company Announcement No. 15/2026
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 9 March 2026 – 13 March 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 11:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|47,180,879
|17.07
|805,175,875
|9 March 2026
|220,000
|16.15
|3,553,000
|10 March 2026
|220,000
|16.38
|3,603,600
|11 March 2026
|220,000
|16.16
|3,555,200
|12 March 2026
|230,000
|16.05
|3,691,500
|13 March 2026
|230,000
|16.14
|3,712,200
|Total, week number 11
|1,120,000
|16.17
|18,115,500
|Accumulated under the program
|48,300,879
|17.05
|823,291,375
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,183,764 own shares corresponding to 3.45 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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