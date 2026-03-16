MEXC Launches Prediction Market with 0-Fee, Low-Latency Trading Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest‑growing global cryptocurrency exchange redefining a user‑first approach to digital assets through true zero‑fee trading, today announced the official launch of its Prediction Market . Powered by zero trading fees and millisecond-level low latency, the platform transforms global trending events directly into trading opportunities, redefining the trading paradigm.

Prediction markets are rapidly gaining user recognition. Data from The Block shows the two leading prediction platforms, Kalshi and Polymarket, collectively processed over $18 billion in trades in February alone, up more than 9x from August 2025 levels. Faced with sudden developments such as geopolitical risks and policy shifts, traders can extract information from probability shifts and proactively adjust their positions and risk exposure.

MEXC's Prediction Market carries dual attributes of information reference and risk hedging. At the user experience level, MEXC Prediction Market delivers three systematic enhancements:

Ultra-Low Transaction Costs: Zero trading fees, zero settlement fees, and minimal slippage across all categories — maximizing traders' actual returns by eliminating cost erosion.



Millisecond-Level Low Latency: Trade execution speed is 30x faster than comparable products, ensuring a smooth and seamless trading experience.



Complete Crypto Ecosystem & Asset Security: Seamlessly integrated with crypto trading for flexible fund management. Built on a CEX-grade security framework to eliminate on-chain operational risks, providing multi-layered safeguards for user assets.



MEXC Chief Operating Officer Vugar Usi stated: “Prediction markets turn uncertainty into price. The next frontier of trading isn’t just assets, it’s outcomes. At MEXC, we’re transforming global events into real-time probability signals traders can act on instantly, with zero fees, millisecond execution, and the tools to move before outcomes become reality. Our Prediction Market completes the full loop of judgment, trading, and risk management within a single account.”

MEXC Prediction Market is now officially live, with the first batch covering multiple categories including geopolitical events, macroeconomic developments, and crypto industry events. Users can access and participate directly via the MEXC App and web platform. The platform currently charges zero fees for prediction trading.

For full details on how to participate in MEXC Prediction Markets, please visit this guide .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer: The probability information provided by the Prediction Market reflects the collective expectations of market participants only and does not constitute investment advice or any guarantee of future event outcomes. This feature strictly complies with applicable laws and regulations and has implemented access restrictions in jurisdictions where it is not permitted. This service is currently unavailable in the following regions: Mainland China, United Kingdom, United States, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Singapore, Austria, Canada, Belgium, Poland, France, Germany, Italy, Bolivia, Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Australia, India, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Thailand, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Burundi, Somalia, Netherlands, Turkey, and Taiwan.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f899cf8e-1a38-4840-b111-d8c77e2f31ad