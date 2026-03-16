Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 20/2026
Transactions in the period 12 March to 13 March 2026
On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.
The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 12 March to 13 March 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|12 March 2026
|1,192
|9.54
|11,374.90
|13 March 2026
|7,000
|9.88
|69,155.10
|Total, 12 March to 13 March 2026
|8,192
|9.83
|80,530.00
|Total accumulated under the programme
|8,192
|9.83
|80,530.00
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,579,645 own shares, corresponding to 1.22% of the Company’s share capital.
For further information, please contact:
CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
- SE_20_2026_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback
- Columbus - Share buyback transactions 12 March 2026 to 13 March 2026